how to use it and tips to get the most out of it

WhatsApp is currently the most used application when it comes to communicating with other people throughout the world. This instant messaging service has managed to numerous people are using it to converse on a daily basis or create groups to group many people in the same conversation.

But even though this service started out as an app for Android and iOS, it has ended up expanding to other platforms. One of them is the web, which makes it completely accessible to anyone. In this article we analyze what you should know about WhatsApp Web and the main features it has.

WHATSAPP Tricks and tips to HIDE YOURSELF TO THE MAXIMUM and maintain your PRIVACY

Use WhatsApp Web on your device

WhatsApp Web is mainly characterized by being really accessible. You just need a browser and your mobile phone to be able to log in in a comfortable way. This makes the type of operating system you have installed or the platform where you want to use it indifferent, since it is valid for computers, tablets and also mobile phones.

When you are ready, you will simply have to follow the following steps:

Open WhatsApp Web on your computer or tablet.

On your mobile, go to the settings menu and click on WhatsApp Web .

With the camera, scan the QR code that will have been generated on the computer screen.





After a few seconds of synchronization, you will see that all your started conversations appear on the left side to access each one of them with a simple click. Keep in mind that it will act as a mirror, and everything that happens on your mobile will appear on your computer.

You will not need to have your mobile always close

One of the mythical aspects that WhatsApp Web has had for many years has been the need to always have the mobile close to the computer and fully operational. But now This website acts completely independently, as you will not have to keep the mobile on the same Wi-Fi network, and you will even be able to have several computers connected simultaneously. That is, your same account can be on 3 computers and one tablet at the same time (or any other combination).





This adds to the fact that although the mobile ends up running out of batteryabsolutely nothing happens. It will be possible to continue using it, resembling the operation that Telegram can currently have, although there is still a long way to go to overcome its cloud.

What are you going to be able to do with this platform?

The big question you can ask yourself is: what functions can be supplied with this official WhatsApp website? Users are always looking for the maximum number of functionalities, and that do not have to sacrifice to make use of this and not the version of the mobile itself. We summarize below everything you will be able to do:

Send and receive messages.

Record voice messages.

Send photos and videos.

Share your location.

Take pictures with the camera.

Share a contact.

Send storage files locally.

Create new groups.

Customize your profile (photo and name).

View statuses of other contacts.

Archive conversations.

Check the featured messages.





The list as seen is really extensive, but this does not mean that some important limitations can be found. This may trigger many people to stick with the mobile or desktop version that is compatible with Windows and macOS. The limitations that we comment on are the following:

Add filters to photos

voice calls

video calls

Configure privacy section

Set up phone number change

Set up automatic downloads

Check data usage

upload stories

Add contacts

Create broadcasts

Tricks to take advantage of WhatsApp Web

Once you have visualized how WhatsApp Web works on many devices, it is important to take into account some tricks that will allow you to get the most out of it on a daily basis.

Using keyboard shortcuts

As in other Windows applications and even on some web pages, there are keyboard shortcuts that seek to facilitate the different common actions that can exist within WhatsApp, such as opening a new chat or moving on from a conversation. The list of the main shortcuts that you should always have at hand are the following.

Ctrl + N : New chat.

: New chat. Ctrl + Shift + ] : Next chat.

: Next chat. Ctrl + Shift +[[ : Chat anterior.

: Chat anterior. Ctrl + E : Archive the conversation.

: Archive the conversation. Ctrl + Shift + M : Mute the conversation. *** Ctrl + Backspace**: Delete the conversation.

: Mute the conversation. *** Ctrl + Backspace**: Delete the conversation. Ctrl + Shift + U : Mark as unread.

: Mark as unread. Ctrl + Shift + N : Create a new group.

: Create a new group. Ctrl + P : Open the profile.

: Open the profile. Alt + F4 : Close the chat window.

: Close the chat window. Ctrl + Alt + G : GIF panel.

: GIF panel. Ctrl + Alt + S : Panel de stickers.

: Panel de stickers. Ctrl + Alt + ,: Setting





transfer files

In the case of Windows, there are no systems to receive information quickly, as it happens in macOS with AirDrop. That is why one of the methods that can be used is mainly in WhatsApp Web that will communicate the mobile with the PC. Simply, you will have to create a group in which you are alone. To do this, create it with a friend and then launch it so that you are alone and can quickly upload your own files.

Now, through the session you have open on WhatsApp Web on your computer or tablet, you will be able to access this group and download the information that you have passed from the mobile. All this with the highest quality thanks to the possibility of sharing a file and not just an image.

Modify the wallpaper





As in the classic mobile versions, the Web wallpaper can also be modified. This may be ideal in the event that do not want to have a monotonous view when you are using WhatsApp intensely on a day-to-day basis.

This is something that can be accessed through the application settings in the section Wallpaper. There are many options that are enabled in pastel and plain colors. Although you can always activate or deactivate the famous WhatsApp Doodles to give this background a certain relief.

Activate the dark background

In order to have a more rested view, it is possible to activate the dark mode as it happens in the rest of the versions of WhatsApp. Although it can also be adjusted to the preferences of the system itself, be it Windows or macOS. To do this, you will have to go to the settings menu, click on He and select from the three available options.





View messages without the blue tick appearing

In WhatsApp since its inception it is practically integrated a function that for some is annoying: the blue tick. This alerts you when someone has read the message you have sent and an environment of toxicity can be created. But although it is something that can be deactivated, It has the counterpart that the blue ticks will not appear to you either of another person.

Likewise, there are some relevant tricks to be a true ninja viewing messages from other people without this blue tick appearing. The main method is to always have a window open in the foreground. That is, when you have the browser with WhatsApp open on the screen, open Calculator for example and it is important that this is in the foreground. This way, if someone sends you a message in the open conversation, the blue tick will not appear for them. This is because technically you won’t be in the browser itself.





The second method is indicated above all for when they have sent you a giant message, which is not displayed in the preview. To do this, you will simply have to hover over the preview with the mouse so that a small preview opens at the bottom of it.

use multiple accounts

It may be the case that you have several phone numbers in your possession and in each of them a different WhatsApp account. A priori it is something that you will not be able to start in parallel to the do not allow multi-accounts, but there is a trick to get it: incognito mode. When opening a window with this mode you will be able to configure a new session with this second number without any problem.





Check the sessions you have started

Some people may not know that there is a method to know if someone is spying on WhatsApp account. This is because by accident or on purpose someone has scanned the QR code to log in and are reading all the conversations you’re having.





In order to know if this is something that is happening, you will have to go to your mobile application, be it Android or iOS. In the settings, you will have to select WhatsApp Web and you will see at the moment where you have the session running. In the event that you do not recognize any of these sessions, you will simply have to close it from this section.