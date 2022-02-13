How to use Steam to know all the details about your PC’s hardware and its components

If for whatever reason you need to know exactly what components does your computer have installed, there are several methods to do it. For example, if you want to know what graphics card your Windows PC has, you can use the same system tools, or third-party applications like CPU-Z.

The latter is a good option to know details about the rest of our hardware, from the type of CPU we have, to the amount and type of memory and more. Now, if you play video games and already have Steam, the desktop client, installed, you are in the system that is (Windows, Linux or macOS) It will provide you with detailed information on absolutely everything, including peripherals.





System information with Steam



Available in the Help section of the Steam client

I find this to be a tool especially useful if, for example, you are going to buy a PC from someone, and even more so if you are going to use it to play. It offers an extremely easy way to check all connected hardware quickly.

All you have to do is open the Steam client, click on Help and then on “System information. This will open a pop-up window that will take a few seconds to analyze your hardware and present you with all the relevant information.





The data list is huge. Start with your motherboard model and continue with information about your processor. It will tell you from the manufacturer and family, to the number of physical and logical processors, to countless details about their support for different instructions.

below you can see information about your operating system and what specific version you use. After this you will see the information about your GPU, such as brand, model and memory. You will also see information about the video driver you have installed, what date it is, the update frequency of your monitor and/or monitors, the desktop resolution, the size of your screen, etc.





Of course, there is also information about your amount of RAM. Storage, types and quantity of discs, and data about your installed sound card or DAC. At the bottom you can also, go to the Steam website to compare your hardware with that of other users if it is something that interests you.