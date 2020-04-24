How to use Windows 10’s Quick Assist app for remote PC support

A bit-known app that comes with Dwelling home windows 10, Quick Assistance is a remote-access software program that connects two PCs over the net so that a person at one PC can remotely regulate the other. On this methodology, the person controlling the distant PC can diagnose or restore a difficulty with it — for occasion, via working an anti-malware program or uninstalling a troublesome driving force.

Beneath Quick Assist, clients at every PCs see the desktop of the PC being managed. That also makes this app an ideal educating software program: The person remote-controlling the PC can present to the other specific particular person the easiest way to use an software program or perform a particular job.

So if you’d like to provide tech help for a co-worker, family member or any particular person else and also you’ll find a way to’t obtain this particularly particular person (sound acquainted?), proper right here’s the easiest way to briefly get their Dwelling home windows 10 PC connected to yours through Quick Assist.

