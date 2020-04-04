General News

How to use your Android phone as a webcam for video conferencing and virtual meetings

April 4, 2020
1 Min Read

In case you’re unwell of peeling the tape off your computer’s digicam every time you need to identify proper into a digital meeting, look no further than the Android phone lying in your desk. That’s correct, you’ll give you the option to use your Android phone as a makeshift webcam for Zoom or Skype video calls—no cables required.

There are a couple of different apps you’ll give you the option to use, relying in your PC. If in case you’ve gotten a Mac, your absolute best wager is EpocCam, which moreover works neatly with an iPhone or iPad. For Residence home windows or Linux prospects, we love DroidCam. Every offer unfastened and paid tiers, relying in your streaming needs.

To study this text in full, please click on on proper right here

About the author

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

