How to view self-employed Social Security receipts on the Internet

Every self-employed person is obliged to pay, month by month, the corresponding membership fee to the Special Regime for Self-Employed Workers (RETA). This is a movement that will be reflected in your checking account at the end of the month, but on many occasions it is important to also have the payment receipts. That is why Social Security makes available to taxpayers to check all the fees paid.





The system that Social Security has will allow you to carry out the consultation of any receipt, both for the current month and for previous ones, being able to reach the beginning of the activity. In addition, the downloaded document will have the legal guarantees that it is original in case it is required at any time. Although, to be able to access the procedure you will have to have a digital certificate, or be registered in the [email protected] system.

How to request the DIGITAL CERTIFICATE of NATURAL PERSON from the FNMT

Download the self-employed social security contributions online

The first step to access this information is to enter the Social Security Electronic Headquarters website. When you’re inside, you’re going to have to scroll to tab citizens which is right at the top of the screen. In the drop-down menu, you will have to click on the section Quotation.





When accessing, you will see a list with all the procedures that will be able to be carried out in the Electronic Office that are related to your quotes. In the case of being self-employed, you must move to the section that says Consultation of receipts issued for the Special Scheme for Self-Employed Workers (RETA). When pressed, a window will be displayed with the process information. You just have to click on get access.





In this case, you will be redirected to an identification website where 4 possible methods will be shown to know who is accessing the data: Permanent [email protected], [email protected] PIN, via SMS or with DNIe/certificate. It is important to note that to access via SMS, you must have a fully updated phone number to send the identification code. Likewise, we always recommend the rest of the identification systems. Regardless, once you have chosen the identification method, different windows will appear to enter your [email protected] or your certificate.





Once you have started your session, a window will appear with the information of the service that is going to be provided, in this case when consulting all your receipts. Once you have read it, you will simply have to check the box I have read and agree and click on Continue.





By accepting the information text, a window will appear with the last issued receipts that have been issued. Likewise, in the lower section of the table, you will be able to make a selection of all previous receipts by choosing month and even year. In each of the columns you will see a magnifying glass at the end.





If you click on the magnifying glass you will access much more detailed information, of the economic concepts that are computed, the current account to which it is issued, among others, much more information. All this will be able to be downloaded comfortably in a document with everything collected. This is important to know exactly what the fee is being invested in, as if it were a payroll.





After reading all this information, it is important that you close the session, and close the browser you are using. In this way, you will prevent someone who uses your device from accessing your personal Social Security information at any time.