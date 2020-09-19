How to watch 24 Hours of Le Mans 2020 on TV, UK start time, date, schedule

Are you prepared for 24 Hours of Le Mans? You’d higher be. As a result of after a protracted wait, the world’s most iconic endurance race is lastly about to start.

The race ought to have been held earlier within the 12 months, however COVID-19 restrictions pushed it again into autumn. And the competitors is wiiiide open.

Formulation 1 legend Fernando Alonso helped information Toyota Gazoo Racing to back-t0-back titles during the last two showpiece races alongside Sebastian Buemi and Kazuki Nakajima. Nonetheless, Alonso is not going to return for this weekend’s race, that means different contenders now have an opportunity to step up and make an impression.

Try all the most recent info on how to watch 24 Hours of Le Mans.

When is 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2020?

24 Hours of Le Mans runs between 1:30pm (UK time) on Saturday 19th September and run till (you guessed it) 1:30pm on Sunday 20th September.

This can be a departure from the unique date which ought to have been the weekend of Saturday 13th and Sunday 14th June.

The place is 24 Hours of Le Mans?

24 Hours of Le Mans takes place on the Circuit de la Sarthe, Le Mans, France.

The 8.467 mile-long observe can be traversed by some of the largest names in endurance racing as they search to declare the crown.

Watch 24 Hours of Le Mans within the UK

The race can be proven reside on Eurosport.

If you’d like to entry the Eurosport Participant direct it’s £6.99 per thirty days or £39.99 a 12 months, once more with a seven-day free trial at the start of your subscription.

Amazon Prime subscribers can add the Eurosport channels for £6.99 per thirty days. Amazon Prime is £7.99 per thirty days although will be accessed with a 30-day free trial.

Eurosport can be obtainable by Sky Sports activities.

24 Hours of Le Mans schedule

Thursday 17 September

9:00am – FREE PRACTICE 1 – Three hours

1:00pm – FREE PRACTICE 2 – Three hours – watch on Eurosport 2

4:15pm – QUALIFICATION – 45 minutes – watch on Eurosport 2

7:00pm – FREE PRACTICE 3 – Four hours – watch on Eurosport 2

Friday 18 September

9:00am – FREE PRACTICE 4 – 1 hour

10:30am – HYPERPOLE – 30 minutes – watch on Eurosport 2

Saturday 19 September

9:30am – WARM UP – 15 minutes – watch on Eurosport 2

1:30pm – RACE – 24 hours – watch on Eurosport 2

