How to watch 30 for 30: Lance Armstrong documentary

Scorching on the heels of their triumph with The Final Dance, ESPN is again with a contemporary documentary on disgraced bicycle owner Lance Armstrong.

It has launched a sequence of 30 for 30 documentaries specializing in varied sports activities stars, and now it’s Armstrong’s flip to go below the microscope.

30 for 30: Lance tells the story of his exceptional rise to the top of biking, his battle with testicular most cancers, dominance on the prime of his sport and unprecedented success within the Tour de France, earlier than his dramatic and speedy fall from grace after being uncovered in a widespread doping scandal.

In 2012, a USADA assertion labelled Armstrong as “the ringleader of essentially the most subtle, professionalised and profitable doping program that sport has ever seen” and following years of denials, Armstrong lastly confessed in a particular interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2013.

The documentary contains interviews with Armstrong himself, in addition to these closest to him similar to household, mates, journalists and fellow cyclists.

When is 30 for 30: Lance launched within the UK?

The 30 for 30 documentary can be launched in two components within the UK.

Half 1 has already aired, on Monday 25th Might, whereas Half 2 can be proven on Monday 1st June.

How to watch 30 for 30: Lance on TV

You possibly can tune in to watch Half 2 on BT Sport 2 from 9.30pm til 11.30pm on Monday 1st June.

How to watch 30 for 30: Lance stay stream on-line



You too can stay stream Half 2 on the identical time by way of the BT Sport web site and app.

In case you missed Half 1, it’s also obtainable throughout BT Sport’s on-line platforms so that you gained’t miss a second.

