How to watch all the Harry Potter films in order – where to watch every movie

Accio Harry Potter films! In these anxious instances, there has by no means been a greater excuse to lose your self in the magic of Hogwarts.

However where are you able to watch the epic unique franchise set in JK Rowling’s wizarding world? They aren’t airing on TV at the second, however fortuitously there are many straightforward streaming choices.

Right here’s your information to where you possibly can watch every movie in the Harry Potter franchise on-line:

Harry Potter and the Thinker’s Stone



Warner Brothers Worldwide



That includes Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint as impossibly young-looking pre-teens, this almost twenty-year-old movie launched the boy wizard onto muggle cinema-goers for the first time and turned the books into a movie phenomenon.

It’s out there to stream on NOW TV with a Sky Cinema Cross, or could be bought to lease or hold by way of Amazon.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets and techniques



Warner Bros



The movie that launched us to Moaning Myrtle, Tom Riddle’s soon-to-be essential diary and naturally Dobby the house-elf, the Chamber of Secrets and techniques expanded the wizarding world in a number of magical methods. Simply don’t take into consideration the large spiders…

It’s out there to stream on NOW TV with a Sky Cinema Cross, or could be bought to lease or hold by way of Amazon.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban



Warner Bros



A fan favorite, the Prisoner of Azkaban was artfully shot by Roma director Alfonso Cuarón, and delves deeper into the tragic previous of Harry’s dad and mom by means of new additions reminiscent of Sirius Black and Remus Lupin.

It’s out there to stream on NOW TV with a Sky Cinema Cross, or could be bought to lease or hold by way of Amazon.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Hearth



SEAC



Hogwarts’ lack of well being and security laws was felt keenly in this fourth instalment which noticed Harry battle dragons, mermaids and far worse in the Tri-Wizard Match. That includes a younger Robert Pattison to boot, the movie additionally noticed the college students navigate love lives for the first time.

It’s out there to stream on NOW TV with a Sky Cinema Cross, or could be bought to lease or hold by way of Amazon.

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix



SEAC



The sequence takes a darker flip in this instalment which sees the Ministry of Magic take over Hogwarts, disbelief that Voldemort is again and Harry experiencing some fairly disturbing visions. Don’t lie, we all hated Umbridge worse than Voldermort…

It’s out there to stream on NOW TV with a Sky Cinema Cross, or could be bought to lease or hold by way of Amazon.

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince



SEAC



Demise eaters rise and hormones rage in this adaptation, with Harry and his associates caught up in love triangles in addition to darkish magic. There might even be a sure shock dying…

It’s out there to stream on NOW TV with a Sky Cinema Cross, or could be bought to lease or hold by way of Amazon.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Half 1



Warner Bros. Leisure, Inc.



Away from Hogwarts for the first time ever, Harry, Ron and Hermione go on fairly the tenting journey as Voldermort tightens his grip on the wizarding world. Convey your tissues for the finish scene.

It’s out there to stream on NOW TV with a Sky Cinema Cross, or could be bought to lease or hold by way of Amazon.

Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows Half 2



Warner Bros. Leisure, Inc.



The grand finale to the saga of the boy who lived was explosive to say the least – and featured some great work from Alan Rickman.

It’s out there to stream on NOW TV with a Sky Cinema Cross, or could be bought to lease or hold by way of Amazon.

