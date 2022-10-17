How to watch all the James Bond movies with all their actors in order

Throughout the decades of cinema, a classic and oft-revised subgenre is espionage. Many different characters come to mind today, but no spy is as iconic as Bond… James Bond. One of the most famous characters of all time to hit the big screen, James Bond has been a recurring character since his inception in 1962. Played so far by six different lucky actors, each film lives up to classic Bond tropes. , but to each his own flavor of James. Do you like it shaken or blended? As any Bond fan knows, there is only one correct answer.

To celebrate 60 years of Bond, we’ve put together a list of each and every one of the James Bond movies by order of the actor who played them. While a Bond marathon may seem like a daunting task, any spy movie fan should consider every Bond film worth watching at least once. With no definite ending to this timeless film series, it’s entirely possible that a new Bond timeline will open up in the near future. Therefore, it is best to know where to start your film education on James Bond from the beginning to the present.

How to watch all the James Bond movies in order

If you want to watch the movies in chronological order, the best thing is that you stick to the actors and go down the list. You can also watch the movies in release order, but the timeline is slightly off due to Sean Connery coming back multiple times.

Sean Connery’s James Bond movies in order

Starting our list from the very first sign of Bond in 1962, Ian Fleming’s James Bond character gets off to a strong start with the help of Sean Connery: who is arguably the greatest Bond of all time. Starring in 7 Bond films, Connery takes the cake with the most Bond films combined. Connery’s run as Bond is also unique in that not all 7 were chronological. He led the way as Bond from 1962 to 1967 with his first 5 movies, came back for another in 1971, and even another in 1983. This, among other things, is proof that people just adored Connery’s Bond.

1. Agent 007 vs. Dr. No (1962)

2. From Russia with love (1963)

3. James Bond contra Goldfinger (1964)

4. Thunderball (1965)

5. You Only Live Twice (1967)

6. Diamonds Are Forever (1971)

7. Never Say Never (1983)

George Lazenby’s James Bond movies in order

The only actor to play Bond in a single film, George Lazenby had an extremely short run in the Ian Fleming-inspired saga. Boomed by critics in his day, the Australian model was an odd choice for Bond, as his acting experience was minimal and his performance a bit stiff at times. As the second actor to play Bond, expectations were high for Lazenby. For this, criticism of George was possibly too harsh. After all this time, his presence in the Bond saga has become one of the basic elements.

1. 007 on Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)

Roger Moore’s James Bond movies in order

Roger Moore, one of the public’s most skeptical James Bond actors, begins his stint as the sharp-tongued, witty action hero. Employing a slightly more light-hearted comedic style, Moore portrayed Bond with a folksy character that audiences came to enjoy. Marking him on the saga, many agreed that his new style and way of speaking turned Bond into a lighter, less rough version of himself which was an accepted change of pace.

1. Live and let die (1973)

2. The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)

3. The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

4. Moonraker (1979)

5. For Your Eyes Only (1981)

6. Octopussy (1983)

7. A View to a Kill (1985)

Timothy Dalton’s James Bond movies in order

Introducing Timothy Dalton as James Bond: the man forever remembered for his eyebrows. Dalton upon his arrival was not very well received, but as we already know, the public and critics have not taken the new Bond very well in the past either. With Timothy Dalton, however, it seemed that something was really different. Dalton’s portrayal of Bond was a pretty strong step into the realm of seriousness. Fewer jokes and more modernized visual effects created a harsher tone, pointing the films more towards drama than a classic Bond film. In any case, Dalton’s thick, defined facial features probably contributed to the stony demeanor. Unfortunately, Dalton only had the honor of playing Bond twice.

1. 007: High Tension (1987)

2. License to Kill (1989)

Pierce Brosnan’s James Bond movies in order

Going straight to who most people claim is the second best Bond of all time, Pierce Brosnan took the role by force and wowed audiences. Smart, handsome, fit, charming and ruthless, Brosnan’s Bond is a perfect blend of all the best of the above. After starring in four above-average Bond films, Brosnan was instrumental in raising the quality, as well as promising a secure future for many Bond films to come. This was also the beginning of the era of Judi Dench, who played M amazingly. Many argue over which of Brosnan’s Bond movies is the best, which is a good testament to the overall quality of them all.

1. GoldenEye (1995)

2. Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)

3. The world is never enough (1999)

4. Die Another Day (2002)

Daniel Craig’s James Bond movies in order

Another situation where fans and critics alike gawked at the new lead, Daniel Craig, was a difficult adaptation for some. Some say it was because of his blonde hair and sapphire blue eyes, others announced that they just thought he looked weird. Be that as it may, Daniel Craig would become part of the revolution that changed the way Bond movies were made. Protagonist of the first Bond saga in a chronological timeline, Craig’s history between the five Bond films is directly connected. This, among other things, is what makes Craig’s Bond so special.

1. Casino Royale (2006)

2. Quantum of Solace (2008)

3. Skyfall (2012)

4. Spectre (2015)

5. No time to die (2021)

How to watch all the James Bond movies in order of release

If you want to see all the James Bond movies in release order instead of chronologically by actor, follow this list:

Agent 007 vs. Dr. No (1962) From Russia with Love (1963) James Bond contra Goldfinger (1964) Operation Thunder (1965) You Only Live Twice (1967) 007 on Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969) Diamonds Are Forever (1971) Live and Let Die (1973) The Man with the Golden Gun (1974) The Spy Who Loved Me (1977) Moonraker (1979) For Your Eyes Only (1981) Octopussy (1983) Never Say Never (1983) A View to a Kill (1985) 007: High Tension (1987) License to Kill (1989) Goldeneye (1995) Tomorrow Never Dies (1997) The World Is Never Enough (1999) Die Another Day (2002) Casino Royale (2006) Quantum of Solace (2008) Skyfall (2012) Spectre (2015) No Time To Die (2021)

Do you want to continue your chronological journey in the cinema? Check out our guides on how to watch the Fast and Furious movies in order, as well as the Transformers movies in chronological order.