How to watch all the X-Men movies in order

Enjoyable truth: the fashionable superhero increase wasn’t sparked by Marvel’s Cinematic Universe. Actually, 12 years earlier than The Avengers assembled into their first blockbuster in 2012, Fox’s debut X-Men movie first proved the potential of a comic-book team-up, the film not solely discovering essential acclaim, but in addition kick-starting successful franchise.

Since then Professor Xavier’s band of super-powered mutants have starred in 11 additional big-screen outings, typically going through the forces of Magneto’s misguided Brotherhood of Mutants. And in the course of, they’ve gifted us a few of the most beloved characters in cinema, from Hugh Jackman’s adamantium-clawed Wolverine, to merc with a mouth Deadpool (ignoring the Origins: Wolverine one, clearly).

And now with the launch of Disney Plus in the UK, it's the excellent time for an X-Men marathon, lots of the titles obtainable on the service.

Nevertheless, these movies aren’t the most simple to binge. From prequels, soft-reboots, spin-offs and no matter on earth Days of Future Previous counts as, the X-men chronology is not at all linear.

Contemplating all this, what order must you watch the collection in? Nicely, you’ve acquired a number of choices. Beginning with…

How to watch the X-Men movies in order – launch order

Right here’s how to watch the X-men movies in chronological order, from the dates they had been launched in cinemas. Though the timeline might be considerably jumbled, most viewers might be ready to perceive the total plot arc. Studio Fox wouldn’t have launched the movies in this order of they thought cinemagoers can be left fully miffed.

X-Men (2000) X2 (2003) X-Men: The Final Stand (2006) X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009) X-Men: First Class (2011) The Wolverine (2013) X-Men: Days of Future Previous (2014) Deadpool (2016) X-Men: Apocalypse (2016) Logan (2017) Deadpool 2 (2018) Darkish Phoenix (2019) The New Mutants (launched delayed to the coronavirus disaster)

How to watch the X-Men movies in order – chronological order

Though the first three X-Men movies adopted a straight linear order, quickly the franchise jumps again in time to discover the backstory of Wolverine, arguably the saga’s most profitable character. From there the time-hopping is fixed, with prequel film First Class exploring the youthful days of Professor X and Magneto, and Days of Future Previous splitting the movies into two timelines (extra on that under).

Sounds complicated? That’s as a result of it’s. Nevertheless, there’s a simple method to simplify issues: watch the movies in chronological order.

And that order seems like…

X-Men: First Class (set in 1962, launched in 2011) X-Men: Days of Future Previous (primarily set in 1973, launched in 2014) X-Men Origins: Wolverine (set in 1981, launched in 2009) X-Men: Apocalypse (set in 1983, launched in 2016) X-Men: Darkish Phoenix (set in 1992, launched in 2019) X-Men (set in 2000, launched in 2000) X2: X-Men United (set in 2003, launched in 2003) X-Men: The Final Stand (set in 2006, launched in 2006) The Wolverine (set in 2013, launched in 2013) Deadpool (set in 2016, launched in 2016)​ Deadpool 2 (2018, launched in 2018) Logan (2029, launched in 2017)

How to watch the X-Men movies in order – twin timeline order

X-Men: Days of Future Previous is, in accordance to most of the franchise’s fanbase, the greatest movie of the lot. Nevertheless, it’s a film that scrambles the timeline of the complete franchise. Why? Nicely, it’s sophisticated.

Days of Future Previous kickstarts in a dystopian way forward for 2023, a time the place all X-Men are hunted down by killer robots often known as sentinels. In these scenes, the fundamental mutants are performed by their authentic actors – Ian McKellen is Magneto, whereas Patrick Stewart portrays Professor X.

To make sure their survival, the remaining mutants undertake a drastic plan: launch Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) again in time to forestall the genocidal bots from ever present. How? Younger Logan has to cease the seize of a younger shape-shifting Mystique (Jennifer Lawrence) by scientists who go on to use her DNA to develop the sentinels.

As you’ve most likely guessed by now (SPOILER INCOMING) Wolverine succeeds, with the assist of youthful variations of Professor X (performed by James McAvoy) and Magneto (Michael Fassbender).

Nevertheless, by altering the previous, Wolverine created two contradicting timelines, which break up at 1973. There are actually two variations of historical past: one depicted by the authentic three X-Men movies, and one by the more moderen movies set in the 1980s and early 1990s. Though they include the identical characters, totally different occasions happen in every timeline.

Certain, it’s a bit perplexing, however these parallel timelines provide viewers two attainable binges…

Timeline A

X-Men: First Class (set in 1962, launched in 2011) X-Men: Days of Future Previous (primarily set in 1973, launched in 2014) X-Men Origins: Wolverine (set in 1981, launched in 2009) X-Men (set in 2000, launched in 2000) X2: X-Men United (set in 2003, launched in 2003) X-Men: The Final Stand (set in 2006, launched in 2006) The Wolverine (set in 2013, launched in 2013)

Timeline B

X-Men: First Class (set in 1962, launched in 2011) X-Men: Days of Future Previous (primarily set in 1973, launched in 2014) X-Men: Apocalypse (set in 1983, launched in 2016) X-Men: Darkish Phoenix (set in 1992, launched in 2019) Deadpool (set in 2016, launched in 2016)​ Deadpool 2 (2018, launched in 2018) Logan (2029, launched in 2017)

Which X-Men movies are on Disney Plus?

As studio Fox is now owned by Disney, you may watch some X-Men movies by subscribing to streaming service Disney Plus. You may see which movies can be found to watch on the platform under.

X-Men

X2: X-Men United

X-Men: The Final Stand

X-Men Origins: Wolverine

The Wolverine

The place can I watch the different X-Men movies?

Sadly, thanks to earlier licence offers, not all X-Men titles can be found in one place.

X-Men: First Class – obtainable to watch on NOW TV

– obtainable to watch on NOW TV Deadpool – not at present obtainable on a subscriptions service. However obtainable to lease on Amazon.

– not at present obtainable on a subscriptions service. However obtainable to lease on Amazon. X-Men: Apocalypse – not at present obtainable on a subscriptions service. However obtainable to lease on Amazon.

– not at present obtainable on a subscriptions service. However obtainable to lease on Amazon. Logan – not at present obtainable on a subscriptions service. However obtainable to lease on Amazon.

– not at present obtainable on a subscriptions service. However obtainable to lease on Amazon. Deadpool 2 – not at present obtainable on a subscriptions service. However obtainable to purchase on Amazon

– not at present obtainable on a subscriptions service. However obtainable to purchase on Amazon Darkish Phoenix – not at present obtainable on a subscriptions service. However obtainable to purchase on Amazon.

