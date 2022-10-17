How to watch all Thor movies (own and in which he appears) in chronological order

With the release of Thor: Love & Thunder, Chris Hemsworth’s Thor Odinson is now the MCU hero with the most solo movies. If we add to that the four Avengers movies in which he appears, this mighty God of Thunder has gotten his act together.

Thor has gone from banished smug heir to grieving brother and son. More recently, he reeled after the Snap, burying himself in a recluse life of carbs and video games before emerging as a wandering space pirate, trying to find his ultimate place in the cosmos. He has loved, he has lost, he has lost an eye, and he has risen from the ashes to save the universe once again. What’s next for Thor? Well, if it’s not a fifth solo movie, there are plenty of slots in upcoming Marvel movies for it to show up.

Want to see Thor’s entire journey from start to finish (for now)? We’ve figured it out for you, charting Thor’s path and timeline through the entire MCU thus far. Watch Thor’s full arc in chronological order below…

How many Thor movies are there so far?

There are currently a total of four Thor feature films and four Avengers films in which Thor appears. The ending of Thor: Love & Thunder said that Thor would return, but in what capacity? A mid-credits sequence gave us a glimpse of a future adversary, but nothing has been confirmed yet. Plus, with the multiverse saga about to begin, who knows if it will be Chris Hemsworth’s version of Thor?

Thor movies in chronological order

1. Thor (2011)

One of Chris Hemsworth’s first major movies, making his MCU debut as the iconic Thor, God of Thunder in the MCU’s biggest ante, which was the full introduction of space and magic (well, cosmic “science”). in the saga. Kenneth Branagh directed this Shakespearean family brawl about an arrogant and inexperienced god prince who finds redemption after falling in love with an Earth scientist, Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster. Betrayed by his brother Loki (Tom Hiddleston doing a great job), Thor learns the true meaning of heroism and sacrifice.

2. The Avengers (2012)

In The Avengers, Thor joined Iron Man, Captain America, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Hawkeye in a massive team effort to stop Loki from leading an alien invasion of Earth. Due to its ensemble nature, Thor himself was not the center of attention here, as his story was mostly relegated to feeling responsible for his family’s diabolical nature, but the film was a resounding success and gave fans their first look at what the MCU was really capable of when it came to merging powerful characters and stories.

3. Thor: The Dark World (2013)

After The Avengers, Thor took on the Dark Elves and suffered a great loss in the process. Jane was first found in Asgard after being infected by a space substance known as the Aether (also known as the “Reality Stone”) and a defeated Loki began the first steps towards (his first) redemptive arc from him. Thor: The Dark World isn’t exactly the most lauded movie in the MCU, but it does contain some very important moments for the character.

4. Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

Thor, character-wise, met with a major flop in the jam-packed Avengers: Age of Ultron. With the most characters to service, Thor’s story, which largely ended up being cut from the final film, involved seeing a vision of the Infinity Stones and learning that he was a “destroyer.” Naturally, he still helps save the day during the third act action, helping defeat the apocalypse-obsessed AI Ultron, but this was Thor’s least effective appearance.

5. Thor: Ragnarok (2017)

Taika Waititi took the helm of the third Thor movie, creating the funniest MCU movie to date with Thor: Ragnarok. There’s so much chaos and calamity in (what is essentially) a laugh fest, including big kills, hilarious MCU reveals, the destruction of major kingdoms, and a direct hint at Avengers: Infinity War that it’s hard to figure out how it all worked out. . But he did, and taking Thor out of dour melodrama and into silly escapades was a godsend for the character.

6. Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

Infinity War allowed Thor to maintain his comedic character from Ragnarok while also putting him into a hugely serious story with huge ramifications. Searching for a weapon to defeat Thanos, Thor cosmically crafts an ax called the Stormbreaker. But did he arrive on time? And he went for the head? Thor’s actions in this film would send him into a spiral in future films, causing him to doubt his fate as a whole.

7. Avengers: Endgame (2019)

Endgame gave us a Thor like we’ve never seen before. Everyone mourned the loss of half their life in his own way, but Thor wallowed and blamed himself for everything that had happened. A trip back in time and a visit to his late mother helped rekindle his fire for a final showdown with Thanos, this time with the entire universe at stake. This was a hugely attended movie, but Thor made a huge impact.

8. Thor: Love and Thunder (2022)

The fourth solo Thor movie brought back director Taika Waititi, and Natalie Portman’s Jane, for a tale of two Thors and a rekindled (if tragic) love. Christian Bale took on the villainous role as Gorr, the Butcher of Gods, a grieving alien determined to slaughter all deities, while Portman packed on muscle for her new performance as the mighty Thor. The wild action, unbridled humor, heartwarming moments and Guns N’ Roses took over.

How to watch the Thor movies in order of release

If you want to see all the movies in order of release, the correct list is as follows:

Thor (2011)

The Avengers (2012)

Thor: The Dark World (2013)

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

Thor: Ragnarok (2017)

Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

Avengers: Endgame (2019)

Thor: Love and Thunder (2022)