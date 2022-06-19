How to watch Amazon Prime Video on Kodi and why it can be better than doing it on its official apps

As we have already mentioned several times in Genbeta, one of the best features of Kodi is that it is very modular and flexible thanks to the support of addons to expand its functionality. We have talked about the addon to watch Netflix on Kodi, the addon to watch Disney+ on Kodi and the addon to watch HBO on Kodi, which is the most useful considering that the platform is not on devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick.

Today we are going to tell you how to watch amazon prime video on kodi and what advantages it has compared to doing it in its official applications or on the web.





How to Install Amazon Prime Video Addon on Kodi

To watch Netflix on Kodi 18 Leia or Kodi 19 Matrix, the first thing we will have to do is download the Sandmann79 repository on GitHub. This is the link for Kodi 18 Leia and this one for Kodi 19 Matrix. Once the .zip file is downloaded, we will have to install it on Android, Windows or macOS like other repositories or add-ons, choosing the “Install from a .zip file” option from the “Add-ons Explorer”.





Installing it from repository we make sure that the Prime Video addon will update automatically, so that if something changes we can continue using it. Once the repository is installed, we will have to look for the option “Install from repository”. At that time we will choose Sandmann79, and by choosing the “Amazon VOD” addon, we will be ready to use the service once it is installed.

How to set up Amazon Prime Video on Kodi





Once we have installed the addon, Kodi will ask us to install several more dependencies before letting us watch Prime Video content, as already happened with Netflix. First, it will ask us to install the Inputstream Adaptive addon, and then Widevine CDM. Both are very important, and the second is the one that will allow us to see content in HD, because without it there is no DRM.

Unlike other platforms in Kodi, to log in to our Prime Video account, we will have to go to the add-on settings, and in ‘Connection’, look for the ‘Log in’ option. There we will be asked to enter our credentials and we will be ready.

Additionally, in Settings – General – InputStream Plugin Settings – I have enabled “Override DHCP Status” so that playback would be possible on Mac. The same may be true on other platforms.





As in most addons, with Amazon VOD in Kodi we forget about the appearance of Amazon Prime Video on the web and in official applicationsalthough we will access all the sections of Prime Video, our lists and even the channels.

However, we win, for example, with respect to the browser, the possibility of having Dolby Digital Plus sound. On Android devices such as the Chromecast with Android TV or the Xiaomi Mi Box S, Kodi gives Prime Video the ability to synchronize the refresh rate and frames.

The possibility of editing the subtitles in Kodi 19 is also better than what Amazon offers for Prime Video on its website, and instead of having to search for the content to continue watching every time we enter the platform, Kodi allows us to register as favorites all the chapters and series that we want.