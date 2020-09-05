How to watch and listen to BBC Radio 2 Live at Home

The coronavirus pandemic has compelled numerous massive occasions to be scrapped from schedules this yr, and one issues that has been missed by thousands and thousands of individuals within the UK is the summer time music competition season.

Wuth whereas to go earlier than the potential for attending gigs totally returns, music followers across the nation have had to make do with digital concert events recorded from artists houses and empty venues.

BBC Radio 2 Live at Home, which can happen this month, has taken that idea and turned it right into a full blown competition occasion, with a number of of the station’s favorite artists set to ship model new backyard social gathering performances.

The occasion is in lieu of the same old BBC Radio 2 stay at Hyde Park competition, one of many many occasions that was cancelled due to the virus.

Learn on for the whole lot you want to find out about BBC Radio 2 Live at Home, together with how to watch and who’s performing.

When is BBC Radio 2 Live at Home?

The concert events will all be obtainable to watch from Saturday 12th September.

How to watch BBC Radio 2 Live at Home on TV

Every of the concert events shall be uploaded to BBC iPlayer from 7am on Saturday 12th September, whereas highlights will air on BBC Two all through the weekend.

How to listen to BBC Radio 2 Live at Home

If you happen to’d somewhat simply listen to the units, they may also be made obtainable in full on BBC Sounds, each within the app and on the net web page.

Radio 2 may also air compilations of the performances all through the weekend.

What’s the line-up for BBC Radio 2 Live at Home?

A slew of huge names stars have been lined up to carry out for the occasion, with a few of the highlights together with John Legend, Sheryl Crow and The Killers.

Different acts participating are Craig David, Erasure, Gregory Porter, Nile Rodgers & Stylish with Rebecca Ferguson, McFly, Pretenders and Sir Tom Jones.

You'll be able to catch BBC Radio 2 Live at Home on TV and Radio from 12th September.