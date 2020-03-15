How to watch and live stream Aston Villa v Chelsea

Chelsea will hope to proceed their latest good kind once they journey to Villa Park to tackle relegation-threatened Aston Villa.

The Blues adopted up their FA Cup victory over Liverpool final Tuesday with a thumping 4-Zero win towards Everton on the weekend, holding them properly on track for a top-four end within the Premier League.

Frank Lampard’s aspect are 5 factors behind Leicester however simply three away from Manchester United heading into this weekend’s fixtures, so one other optimistic result’s required towards the Villans to maintain the dream of Champions League qualification alive.

Villa are second-bottom after dropping their final 4 league video games, with a 4-Zero hammering by the hands of Leicester on Monday night time approaching the again of a heartbreaking 2-1 defeat to Manchester Metropolis within the Carabao Cup ultimate.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up every part you want to find out about how to watch the Aston Villa v Chelsea sport on TV and on-line.

What time is Aston Villa v Chelsea?

Aston Villa v Chelsea will kick off at 5:30pm on Saturday 14th March, 2020.

What channel is Aston Villa v Chelsea?

You may watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Soccer and Fundamental Occasion from 5:00pm.

Sky prospects can subscribe to particular person channels for simply £18 monthly or add the entire sports activities bundle to their deal for simply £23 monthly.

How to live stream Aston Villa v Chelsea

You may watch the match with a Sky Sports activities day go for £9.99, a week go for £14.99 or a month go for £33.99, all with out signing up to a contract.

NOW TV will be streamed via a pc or apps discovered on most sensible TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV can be obtainable by way of BT Sport.

Current Sky Sports activities prospects can live stream the sport by way of the Sky Go app on quite a lot of units.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com predicts…

Chelsea have received their final 5 Premier League video games towards Aston Villa and look favourites to make it six with Dean Smith’s aspect in turmoil.

On-loan Blues midfielder Danny Drinkwater was despatched residence from coaching after an altercation with a team-mate earlier within the week, compounding Villa’s issues after only one win in seven.

They haven’t saved a clear sheet in 13 matches throughout all competitions, so count on extra targets from the away aspect right here.

Prediction: Aston Villa 0-3 Chelsea