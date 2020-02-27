How to watch and live stream Brighton v Crystal Palace

Brighton welcome Crystal Palace to the AMEX Stadium on Saturday wanting to finish a seven-match winless run.

The Seagulls are the facet in your complete Soccer League but to file a victory in 2020, though the omens are good for Graham Potter’s males towards Palace.

The Eagles have received simply two of their final 18 away league video games towards Brighton, and neither of these victories have come within the prime flight.

Palace did see off Newcastle 1-Zero at Selhurst Park final trip however Roy Hodgson’s facet haven’t received back-to-back Premier League video games since December and are winless of their final six away from dwelling.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the pieces you want to find out about how to watch the Brighton v Crystal Palace recreation on TV and on-line.

What time is Brighton v Crystal Palace?

Brighton v Crystal Palace will kick off at 12:30pm on Saturday 29th February 2020.

What channel is Brighton v Crystal Palace?

The sport will likely be proven live on BT Sport 1 from 12:00pm.

There are a number of methods to get BT Sport. If you have already got BT Broadband, you’ll be able to add BT TV and Sport to your present contract from simply £15.00 per 30 days. You possibly can add the ‘Huge Sport’ bundle for £40 per 30 days which incorporates all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports activities channels by way of a NOW TV cross.

How to live stream Brighton v Crystal Palace

You possibly can watch the match with a BT Sport month-to-month cross with out signing up to a contract.

Common subscribers can even stream matches by way of the BT Sport web site or BT Sport app on quite a lot of gadgets together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com predicts…

Whereas Brighton’s winless begin to the yr might look ominous, they’ve truly been reasonably resilient with 4 attracts from their final 5 matches.

They’ve come from behind of their earlier three to earn a share of the spoils, together with a outstanding late surge towards West Ham, and their glorious file at dwelling to Palace suggests the Seagulls might lastly bag three factors.

Prediction: Brighton 1-0 Crystal Palace