How to watch and live stream Brighton v Watford

Brighton face a doubtlessly make-or-break conflict with Watford within the Premier League on the AMEX Stadium.

The Seagulls have proven loads of promise this season however are but to win in 2020.

They sit simply two factors above the drop-zone and face a Watford facet who might draw stage with them within the desk with most factors on this one.

Nigel Pearson’s beautiful begin to life with the Hornets has subsided however he’ll again his gamers to regain their contact and choose up the factors required to save their skins.

What time is Brighton v Watford?

Brighton v Watford will kick off at 5:30pm on Saturday eighth February 2020.

What channel is Brighton v Watford?

The sport can be proven live on BT Sport 1 from 5:00pm.

How to live stream Brighton v Watford

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Brighton – like different groups round them – merely don’t possess a dependable goalscorer, a participant who will routinely end off nearly all of possibilities that fall into his path.

Watford may additionally lack an elite goalscorer, however in Troy Deeney and Gerard Deulofeu, they boast match-winners.

Prediction: Brighton 1-2 Watford