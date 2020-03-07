How to watch and live stream Bristol City v Fulham

Fulham have an opportunity to transfer inside three factors of Championship leaders West Brom once they face Bristol City in Saturday’s early kick-off.

The Cottagers are trying to construct on consecutive victories over Swansea and Preston as they get their marketing campaign again on observe following a sticky spell.

And Scott Parker’s males have an incredible probability to make it three wins on the bounce at Ashton Gate with Bristol City having taken simply 4 factors from their final six league matches.

The Robins haven’t gained in 4 outings, inflicting them to slip out of the play-off locations, so a giant efficiency is required this weekend so as to keep within the hunt.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up every little thing you want to find out about how to watch the Bristol City v Fulham sport on TV and on-line.

What time is Bristol City v Fulham?

Bristol City v Fulham will kick off at 12:30pm on Saturday seventh March 2020.

What channel is Bristol City v Fulham?

You possibly can watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Soccer and Principal Occasion from 12:00pm.

Sky clients can subscribe to particular person channels for simply £18 monthly or add the whole sports activities bundle to their deal for simply £23 monthly.

How to live stream Bristol City v Fulham

You possibly can watch the match with a Sky Sports activities day cross for £9.99, a week cross for £14.99 or a month cross for £33.99, all with out signing up to a contract.

NOW TV could be streamed by a pc or apps discovered on most good TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV can be accessible through BT Sport.

Present Sky Sports activities clients can live stream the sport through the Sky Go app on quite a lot of units.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com predicts…

Fulham have all of the momentum heading into this weekend’s conflict and are unbeaten of their final 4 away league video games towards Bristol City.

In the meantime, for the reason that begin of December solely Hull City have misplaced extra matches on residence turf than the Robins.

The Whites additionally boast the Championship’s prime scorer in Aleksandar Mitrovic so it’s arduous to see previous a win for the Whites.

Prediction: Bristol City 0-2 Fulham