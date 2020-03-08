How to watch and live stream Burnley v Tottenham

Burnley might prolong their unbeaten Premier League run to seven matches once they tackle Tottenham this weekend.

The Clarets have triumphed over Leicester and Manchester United in that spell, whereas additionally registering certainly one of 4 clear sheets in a stalemate with Arsenal.

And Sean Dyche’s males might now leapfrog forward of Tottenham with victory at Turf Moor as Spurs expertise a worrying hunch in kind.

Jose Mourinho has seen his facet lose consecutive league matches in opposition to Chelsea and Wolves prior to now fortnight as they battle to shut the hole to the highest 4.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up every part you want to learn about how to watch the Burnley v Tottenham recreation on TV and on-line.

What time is Burnley v Tottenham?

Burnley v Tottenham will kick off at 5:30pm on Saturday seventh March 2020.

What channel is Burnley v Tottenham?

You may watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Premier League and Principal Occasion from 5:00pm.

Sky clients can subscribe to particular person channels for simply £18 monthly or add the whole sports activities package deal to their deal for simply £23 monthly.

How to live stream Burnley v Tottenham

You may watch the match with a Sky Sports activities day go for £9.99, a week go for £14.99 or a month go for £33.99, all with out signing up to a contract.

NOW TV could be streamed via a pc or apps discovered on most good TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV can be out there through BT Sport.

Current Sky Sports activities clients can live stream the sport through the Sky Go app on quite a lot of units.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com predicts…

Tottenham’s current kind is a critical concern for Mourinho, with Spurs 5 factors off fourth-placed Chelsea and additionally dealing with an uphill battle within the Champions League after a first-leg defeat to RB Leipzig.

In the meantime, Burnley’s rearguard is miserly however they’re with out the providers of Ashley Barnes due to damage so this may very well be a low-scoring affair – don’t rule out the Clarets for all three factors.

Prediction: Burnley 1-0 Tottenham