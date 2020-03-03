How to watch and live stream Chelsea v Liverpool

Liverpool journey to face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge desperately hoping for a return to deadly type tonight.

The Reds had been left dumbfounded on the weekend as they fell to their first Premier League defeat of the season – a 3-Zero crushing by the hands of relegation-battling Watford.

The end result adopted a slim 3-2 win over West Ham and 1-Zero defeat to Atletico Madrid within the Champions League.

Chelsea will see a possibility to kick Liverpool whereas they’re wobbling however face issues of their very own.

The Blues have received simply one among their final six Premier League video games and have struggled to strike a steadiness between assault and defence all season.

Tammy Abraham can be a doubt for the conflict by harm, that means Olivier Giroud could also be known as upon to lead the road as soon as once more.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the whole lot you want to learn about how to watch the Chelsea v Liverpool sport on TV and on-line.

What time is Chelsea v Liverpool?

Chelsea v Liverpool will kick off at 7:45pm on Tuesday third March 2020.

What channel is Chelsea v Liverpool?

Followers can tune in to watch the sport totally free on BBC One from 7:30pm.

How to live stream Chelsea v Liverpool

It’s also possible to live stream the match through BBC iPlayer on a variety of units together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com predicts…

Reviews of Liverpool’s demise are drastically exaggerated…

Many on social media are very fast to write off a staff’s efficiency throughout the entire season on the premise of 1 end result. If it wanted stressing, Liverpool are usually not all of a sudden a foul staff.

They’re lacking Jordan Henderson in the course of the park although, and their ahead line hasn’t seemed so ruthless in entrance of purpose prior to now few weeks, however they continue to be favourites for this one.

Chelsea lack self-discipline on the again to maintain agency, and after they do try that fashion, they sacrifice all attacking intent.

Anticipate a comparatively comfy win for Liverpool on the Bridge.

Prediction: Chelsea 1-2 Liverpool