How to watch and live stream Derby v Man Utd

Wayne Rooney and his Derby County crew are hoping to topple Manchester United within the FA Cup fifth spherical.

The United legend has confronted his former aspect with Everton however will now hope for cup success with Derby.

Rooney has settled in properly on the Championship aspect and have helped steer the Rams away from the relegation zone and up the desk.

He’ll relish the possibility to show he’s nonetheless acquired it in entrance of an adoring United away help.

But the guests received’t be in any temper to present mercy with silverware in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s sights and a spot within the FA Cup quarter-finals on the road.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up every part you want to learn about how to watch the Derby v Man Utd recreation on TV and on-line.

What time is Derby v Man Utd?

Derby v Man Utd will kick off at 7:45pm on Thursday fifth March 2020.

What channel is Derby v Man Utd?

The sport might be proven live on BT Sport 1 from 7pm.

There are a number of methods to get BT Sport. If you have already got BT Broadband, you may add BT TV and Sport to your current contract from simply £15.00 per 30 days. You may add the ‘Huge Sport’ bundle for £40 per 30 days which incorporates all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports activities channels through a NOW TV move.

How to live stream Derby v Man Utd

You may watch the match with a BT Sport month-to-month move with out signing up to a contract.

Common subscribers also can stream matches through the BT Sport web site or BT Sport app on a wide range of gadgets together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com predicts…

Derby have stabilised themselves within the Championship, a strong if unspectacular unit with Rooney offering a touch of high quality in the midst of the park.

Will probably be an fascinating check to see whether or not he can sustain with the tempo of United.

Nevertheless, whereas the highlight might be on Rooney, United boast a blossoming array of stars together with Bruno Fernandes who has shortly change into a key participant for Solskjaer.

His dynamic vary of passing and motion has given United an added sharpness and if he performs, he may steal the present once more.

Prediction: Derby 0-2 Man Utd