How to watch and live stream Derby v Man Utd

Wayne Rooney and his Derby County workforce are hoping to topple Manchester United within the FA Cup fifth spherical.

The United legend has confronted his former facet with Everton however will now hope for cup success with Derby.

Rooney has settled in properly on the Championship facet and have helped steer the Rams away from the relegation zone and up the desk.

He’ll relish the prospect to show he’s nonetheless bought it in entrance of an adoring United away assist.

But the guests gained’t be in any temper to present mercy with silverware in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s sights and a spot within the FA Cup quarter-finals on the road.

Derby v Man Utd will kick off at 7:45pm on Thursday fifth March 2020.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com predicts…

Derby have stabilised themselves within the Championship, a stable if unspectacular unit with Rooney offering a splash of high quality in the midst of the park.

It is going to be an fascinating check to see whether or not he can sustain with the tempo of United.

Nonetheless, whereas the highlight will likely be on Rooney, United boast a blossoming array of stars together with Bruno Fernandes who has rapidly turn into a key participant for Solskjaer.

His dynamic vary of passing and motion has given United an added sharpness and if he performs, he might steal the present once more.

Prediction: Derby 0-2 Man Utd