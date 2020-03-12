How to watch and live stream England Lionesses v Spain

England head into tonight’s SheBelieves Cup conflict with Spain clinging to faint hope of lifting the trophy.

The Lionesses should beat Spain to be in with a shout of claiming the silverware and want USA to lose towards Japan within the later kick-off. There should even be a four-goal swing throughout the video games.

Phil Neville will merely demand an enormous show from his squad amid hypothesis over his future as boss.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up every part you want to learn about how to watch the England v Spain sport on TV and on-line.

What time is England v Spain?

England v Spain will kick off at 9:00pm on Wednesday 11th March 2020.

What channel is England v Spain?

Followers can tune in to watch the sport without cost on BBC 4.

How to live stream England v Spain

You too can live stream the match through BBC iPlayer on a variety of gadgets together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com predicts…

The Lionesses nonetheless have loads to play for regardless of their defeat to the USWNT of their SheBelieves Cup opener, and that might be an enormous motivator for the squad.

Ellen White struck late to safe the win over Japan and will hope for extra success within the ultimate showdown.

Whether or not their efforts are sufficient to elevate the trophy is one other story…

Prediction: England 1-0 Spain