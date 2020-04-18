How to watch and live stream Everton v Crystal Palace

Everton lastly seem to have clicked on this Premier League season forward of the go to of Crystal Palace.

The Toffees endured a woeful begin to the marketing campaign however Carlo Ancelotti seems to have steadied the ship and is guiding his staff into aggressive waters.

Everton sit ninth within the desk following a four-game unbeaten run with simply 4 factors between them and fifth-placed Tottenham.

Crystal Palace have skilled a reverse season having began brightly however are actually sinking after selecting up only one win of their final 11 outings.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the things you want to find out about how to watch the Everton v Crystal Palace sport on TV and on-line.

What time is Everton v Crystal Palace?

Everton v Crystal Palace will kick off at Saturday eighth February 2020.

What channel is Everton v Crystal Palace?

The sport might be proven live on BT Sport 1 from 12:00pm.

How to live stream Everton v Crystal Palace

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Everton are on no account the completed article – attracts towards West Ham and Newcastle can testify to that – however they’re crawling in the appropriate path.

The Toffees confirmed nice character to safe all three factors with ten males towards Watford on the weekend and will take loads of confidence into the Palace conflict.

Roy Hodgson’s males have misplaced the defensive edge that noticed them flying within the first place and their lack of a dependable goalscorer is proving to be their undoing.

Prediction: Everton 2-0 Crystal Palace