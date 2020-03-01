How to watch and live stream Everton v Man Utd

Everton shall be trying to get again to profitable methods after they welcome Manchester United to Goodison Park on Sunday afternoon.

Carlo Ancelotti’s facet slipped to a disappointing 3-2 defeat towards Arsenal final day trip however have been unbeaten of their earlier 5 Premier League matches earlier than that, serving to them climb in the direction of the highest half of the desk.

And the Toffees have a powerful report towards this weekend’s opponents with 4 wins of their final seven dwelling matches towards United, whereas in addition they earned a reputable draw at Outdated Trafford in December.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s males are fifth within the desk, simply three factors behind Chelsea within the race for Champions League qualification, and haven’t conceded of their previous three league matches.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up every part you want to learn about how to watch the Everton v Man Utd sport on TV and on-line.

What time is Everton v Man Utd?

Everton v Man Utd will kick off at 2:00pm on Sunday 1st March 2020.

What channel is Everton v Man Utd?

You may watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Premier League and Predominant Occasion from 1:00pm.

Sky clients can subscribe to particular person channels for simply £18 monthly or add the whole sports activities package deal to their deal for simply £23 monthly.

How to live stream Everton v Man Utd

You may watch the match with a Sky Sports activities day cross for £9.99, a week cross for £14.99 or a month cross for £33.99, all with out signing up to a contract.

NOW TV may be streamed by a pc or apps discovered on most sensible TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV can also be out there through BT Sport.

Current Sky Sports activities clients can live stream the sport through the Sky Go app on a wide range of units.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com predicts…

Ancelotti has supplied Everton with some new-found metal, significantly on their dwelling turf, however Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin could have to be at their finest to breach a resilient United rearguard.

The Pink Devils head into the match on the again of a Europa League conflict with Membership Brugge whereas in addition they have the distraction of an FA Cup tie with Derby in midweek.

Nevertheless, the Premier League stays a precedence for Solskjaer and his crew choice ought to mirror that – making certain a close-fought affair.

Prediction: Everton 1-1 Man Utd