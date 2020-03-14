How to watch and live stream Fulham v Brentford

Fulham welcome Brenford to Craven Cottage on Friday understanding victory will transfer them inside three factors of second-placed West Brom and an automated promotion place.

Nonetheless, a win for the Bees would take them to only a level behind their west London rivals and could be an enormous increase to their possibilities of securing a play-off spot.

Thomas Frank’s aspect head into the conflict on a excessive, having ended a five-match winless run with a 5-Zero rout of Sheffield Wednesday final weekend.

In the meantime, Fulham have misplaced simply as soon as since New Yr’s Day and might be wanting to avenge the 1-Zero reverse suffered at Griffin Park in December.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the whole lot you want to find out about how to watch the Fulham v Brentford sport on TV and on-line.

What time is Fulham v Brentford?

Fulham v Brentford will kick off at 7:45pm on Friday 13th March, 2020.

What channel is Fulham v Brentford?

You possibly can watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Soccer and Essential Occasion from 7:00pm.

Sky clients can subscribe to particular person channels for simply £18 per 30 days or add the whole sports activities package deal to their deal for simply £23 per 30 days.

How to live stream Fulham v Brentford

You possibly can watch the match with a Sky Sports activities day cross for £9.99, a week cross for £14.99 or a month cross for £33.99, all with out signing up to a contract.

NOW TV might be streamed by a pc or apps discovered on most sensible TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV can be accessible by way of BT Sport.

Present Sky Sports activities clients can live stream the sport by way of the Sky Go app on a wide range of gadgets.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com predicts…

Fulham’s wonderful run for the reason that flip of the yr has stored the stress on Leeds and West Brom on the high of the desk, however the Whites realistically want one other victory right here if they’re to preserve their hopes of automated promotion alive after dropping factors final day trip in opposition to Bristol Metropolis.

Brentford have one of the best objective distinction within the league and are a formidable attacking unit, which means they’re certain to trigger Scott Parker’s males some issues, however dwelling benefit could possibly be key right here.

Prediction: Fulham 2-1 Brentford