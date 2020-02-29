How to watch and live stream Hull v Leeds

Leeds are in tremendous type forward of their journey to Hull this weekend, with Marcelo Bielsa’s males having recorded three consecutive 1-Zero wins to hold them in title competition.

Nonetheless, Championship leaders West Brom have additionally discovered a brand new lease of life after their droop over the festive interval and stay 4 factors clear on the high of the desk.

Leeds will subsequently be determined to report a optimistic outcome in opposition to a Hull facet in turmoil with no victories of their previous 9 league outings, selecting up simply two factors from a potential 27.

Grant McCann’s facet are actually simply above the relegation zone, having misplaced to fellow strugglers Barnsley on Wednesday, and face the very actual menace of League One soccer subsequent season if outcomes don’t enhance quickly.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the whole lot you want to find out about how to watch the Hull v Leeds sport on TV and on-line.

What time is Hull v Leeds?

Hull v Leeds will kick off at 12:30pm on Saturday 29th February 2020.

What channel is Hull v Leeds?

You may watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Soccer and Essential Occasion from 12:00pm.

Sky clients can subscribe to particular person channels for simply £18 monthly or add the whole sports activities bundle to their deal for simply £23 monthly.

How to live stream Hull v Leeds

You may watch the match with a Sky Sports activities day cross for £9.99, a week cross for £14.99 or a month cross for £33.99, all with out signing up to a contract.

NOW TV might be streamed by a pc or apps discovered on most good TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV can also be out there by way of BT Sport.

Present Sky Sports activities clients can live stream the sport by way of the Sky Go app on quite a lot of gadgets.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com predicts…

Hull are in free-fall and present no indicators of turning issues round, with their midweek defeat to Barnsley dragging them additional into the relegation battle – whereas additionally lifting The Tykes off the underside of the desk.

In the meantime, Leeds have discovered their toes after a dire run of 1 win in seven from the beginning of January and look set to report their fourth consecutive victory right here.

Prediction: Hull 0-2 Leeds