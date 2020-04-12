How to watch and live stream Leicester v Chelsea

Leicester shall be decided to produce a backlash show in opposition to Chelsea in response to their Carabao Cup exit throughout midweek.

The Foxes have been toppled by Aston Villa within the semi-final second leg with Trezeguet’s last-gasp strike proving the distinction.

Brendan Rodgers’ males have received simply two of their six video games in opposition to Premier League opponents in all competitions to kick-start 2020 in an underwhelming method.

Chelsea have additionally struggled for consistency and an damage blow for Tammy Abraham might see them deploy a makeshift attacking line for this encounter.

What time is Leicester v Chelsea?

What time is Leicester v Chelsea?

Leicester v Chelsea will kick off at 12:30pm on Saturday 1st February 2020.

What channel is Leicester v Chelsea?

The sport shall be proven live on BT Sport 1 from 12:00pm.

There are a number of methods to get BT Sport. If you have already got BT Broadband, you possibly can add BT TV and Sport to your current contract for simply £15.00 monthly. New clients or Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin subscribers may entry BT Sport with a number of nice offers.

How to live stream Leicester v Chelsea

You possibly can watch the match with a BT Sport month-to-month go with out signing up to a contract.

Common subscribers may stream matches by way of the BT Sport web site or BT Sport app on quite a lot of units together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? Potts predicts…

Leicester have Jamie Vardy and Wilfried Ndidi – their two most necessary gamers – again within the fold following accidents.

They should be cautious not to let their exceptional season slip away from them, however have a robust alternative to capitalise in opposition to stuttering Chelsea.

Prediction: Leicester 2-1 Chelsea