How to watch and live stream Liverpool v Atletico Madrid

It’s time for Spherical Two of the unstoppable drive versus the immovable object as Liverpool host Atletico Madrid within the Champions League spherical of 16 at Anfield.

The Reds have confirmed themselves to be mere mortals following three defeats in 4 video games lately, however bounced again with a confidence-boosting win over Bournemouth on the weekend.

Jurgen Klopp’s males stay one of many world’s best groups in 2019/20 – if not the best – and their entrance three can be relishing the possibility to make extra historical past within the Champions League.

To progress, they’ll want to overturn a 1-Zero first-leg defeat to Atletico as Diego Simeone’s gladiators dug deep and produced one other defensive masterclass.

The Argentine boss whipped the Wanda Metropolitano crowd right into a frenzy all night as his males showcased their defensive capabilities, however will face a firestorm of an environment at Anfield.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up every part you want to find out about how to watch the Liverpool v Atletico Madrid recreation on TV and on-line.

What time is Liverpool v Atletico Madrid?

Liverpool v Atletico Madrid will kick off at 8:00pm on Wednesday 11th March 2020.

What channel is Liverpool v Atletico Madrid?

The sport can be proven live on BT Sport 2 from 7:00pm.

There are a number of methods to get BT Sport.

How to live stream Liverpool v Atletico Madrid

You’ll be able to watch the match with a BT Sport month-to-month move with out signing up to a contract.

Common subscribers may also stream matches by way of the BT Sport web site or BT Sport app on a wide range of units together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com predicts…

Neither facet has been on the high of their recreation in current weeks however count on this to be one of the absorbing, energy-sapping, draining video games of the season.

We all know, Liverpool know, Klopp is aware of precisely what Atletico will do, how they’ll arrange to frustrate the hosts, however as traditional the query stays: can Atletico’s opponents do something about it?

Jordan Henderson returns for the Reds in an enormous increase for Klopp. His absence has been sorely felt and if he’s up to full-speed, the pendulum may swing in Liverpool’s favour.

The primary objective can be essential on this one. It seems like a ‘first objective wins’ situation, however with a lot on the road, Liverpool are the crew to again.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-0 Atletico Madrid