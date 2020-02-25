How to watch and live stream Liverpool v West Ham in the Premier League

Liverpool will hope for a swift return to profitable methods after they tackle West Ham at Anfield on Monday Evening Soccer.

The Reds have been halted by Atletico Madrid in the Champions League throughout a ferocious night at the Wanda Metropolitano on Tuesday.

It was solely their third defeat in 42 video games throughout all competitions this season – a type of losses coming from their Underneath 23 facet in opposition to a full energy Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup.

West Ham face the unenviable process of squaring up to a backlash-craving Liverpool.

The Hammers are in dire straits having misplaced 5 of their final seven video games.

David Moyes has failed to encourage a Premier League victory since West Ham’s 4-Zero win over Bournemouth throughout his first sport again at the London Stadium.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up every little thing you want to learn about how to watch the Liverpool v West Ham sport on TV and on-line.

What time is Liverpool v West Ham?

Liverpool v West Ham will kick off at 8:00pm on Monday 24th February 2020.

What channel is Liverpool v West Ham?

You’ll be able to watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Premier League and Primary Occasion from 7:00pm.

Sky clients can particular person channels for simply £18 monthly or add the full sports activities package deal to their deal for simply £23 monthly.

How to live stream Liverpool v West Ham

You’ll be able to watch the match with a Sky Sports activities day cross for £9.99, a week cross for £14.99 or a month cross for £33.99, all with out signing up to a contract.

NOW TV may be streamed by a pc or apps discovered on most good TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV can be obtainable through BT Sport.

Current Sky Sports activities clients can live stream the sport through the Sky Go app on a wide range of units.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com predicts…

West Ham have been passive, meek and usually abysmal in 2020 thus far, although the scenario hasn’t been helped by two of their final three Premier League video games coming in opposition to Liverpool and Man Metropolis forward of this journey to Anfield.

Moyes’ males have been tortured by Metropolis throughout their rearranged fixture on Wednesday night time – the 2-Zero scoreline undoubtedly flattered the Hammers.

It’s shaping up to be an ideal storm on Monday night time: one group staring relegation in the face with out a lot as a whimper in opposition to one other out for blood.

Choose a quantity between 1 and 10, it’s potential…

Prediction: Liverpool 4-0 West Ham