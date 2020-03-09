How to watch and live stream Man Utd v Man City

Manchester United can spring their approach into the Champions League locations with a victory this weekend, however should topple their nice rivals Manchester City if they’re to achieve this.

The Purple Devils have loved a marked enchancment in 2020 and are at present unbeaten in eight video games throughout all competitions.

Bruno Fernandes is purring within the midfield and will hope to encourage a second victory over City in simply over a month.

United gained 1-Zero when the perimeters met on the Etihad within the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg, although Pep Guardiola’s males had already cruised by means of the opening conflict with a 3-1 win.

City have been dealt a blow as Kevin De Bruyne picked up a knock in coaching and may miss the conflict, although Sergio Aguero is prepared to go regardless of an harm scare within the Carabao Cup remaining.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the things you want to learn about how to watch the Man Utd v Man City sport on TV and on-line.

What time is Man Utd v Man City?

Man Utd v Man City will kick off at 4:30pm on Sunday eighth March 2020.

What channel is Man Utd v Man City?

You may watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Premier League and Principal Occasion from 4:00pm.

Sky prospects can particular person channels for simply £18 per thirty days or add the whole sports activities bundle to their deal for simply £23 per thirty days.

How to live stream Man Utd v Man City

You may watch the match with a Sky Sports activities day move for £9.99, a week move for £14.99 or a month move for £33.99, all with out signing up to a contract.

NOW TV could be streamed by means of a pc or apps discovered on most sensible TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV can be accessible by way of BT Sport.

Current Sky Sports activities prospects can live stream the sport by way of the Sky Go app on quite a lot of units.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com predicts…

United are going sturdy proper now whereas City seem to have a misplaced a little bit of their sparkle.

There’s nonetheless a gulf at school, leaning in City’s favour, however these United gamers will know they’re able to a outcome on this one.

The potential absence of De Bruyne may go both approach for City. It’s clearly a blow to lose a participant of such calibre however it is a good likelihood for the likes of Riyad Mahrez, Bernardo Silva or Phil Foden to step up and be the inventive driving drive behind the crew.

United have appeared a lot improved in defence recently, and that may very well be sufficient to eek out a draw.

Prediction: Man Utd 1-1 Man City