How to watch and live stream Middlesbrough v Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest might be hoping to prolong their three-match unbeaten run once they go to struggling Middlesbrough on the Riverside.

Sabri Lamouchi’s facet have firmly established themselves within the play-off image after simply two defeats in 13 matches since Boxing Day, with that upturn in kind together with victory over Leeds and an exhilarating 2-2 draw at league leaders West Brom.

Forest are presently fourth, 4 factors behind Fulham with a recreation in hand however tonight’s opponents Middlesbrough are having a torrid time on the reverse finish of the desk.

Jonathan Woodgate’s males are mired within the relegation zone after no win in 9 video games, with solely Hull Metropolis gathering fewer factors within the Championship to date this calendar yr.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up every part you want to learn about how to watch the Middlesbrough v Nottingham Forest recreation on TV and on-line.

What time is Middlesbrough v Nottingham Forest?

Middlesbrough v Nottingham Forest will kick off at 7:45pm on Monday third March 2020.

What channel is Middlesbrough v Nottingham Forest?

Who will win? RadioTimes.com predicts…

Middlesbrough have misplaced 4 of their final six Championship video games towards Nottingham Forest, whereas they haven’t gained a league recreation since their shock victory over West Brom in December.

In the meantime Forest have been glorious away from dwelling this season, profitable eight instances on their travels already, so it’s exhausting to look half one other win for the Difficult Bushes.

Prediction: Middlesbrough 0-1 Nottingham Forest