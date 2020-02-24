How to watch and live stream Napoli v Barcelona

Barcelona are experiencing a relative drought of their European trophy haul.

Los Cules lifted the enduring silverware 4 occasions in 10 seasons however have been subjected to Actual Madrid’s dominant rule over the previous few campaigns.

They’ll hope to discover a method by way of for a deep run on this yr’s competitors with Lionel Messi having fun with one other sensational season.

Nonetheless, Napoli gained’t be dispatched simply regardless of their underwhelming time period in Serie A thus far.

The Italians are sixth of their home prime flight, method off the tempo of the highest three, however have loved a powerful kind in current weeks with 4 wins out of 5 – together with a victory over Juventus.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up every part you want to learn about how to watch the Napoli v Barcelona sport on TV and on-line.

What time is Napoli v Barcelona?

Napoli v Barcelona will kick off at 8:00pm on Tuesday 25th February 2020.

What channel is Napoli v Barcelona?

The sport might be proven live on BT Sport three from 7:15pm.

There are a number of methods to get BT Sport. If you have already got BT Broadband, you’ll be able to add BT TV and Sport to your current contract from simply £15.00 monthly. You possibly can add the ‘Huge Sport’ bundle for £40 monthly which incorporates all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports activities channels through a NOW TV go.

How to live stream Napoli v Barcelona

You possibly can watch the match with a BT Sport month-to-month go with out signing up to a contract.

Common subscribers also can stream matches through the BT Sport web site or BT Sport app on a wide range of units together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com predicts…

It’s onerous to justify describing Barcelona as ‘struggling’ proper now contemplating they’re prime of La Liga and going robust within the Champions League.

Nonetheless, they aren’t at their imperious greatest.

Messi definitely is, however the Catalan giants have edged by way of most video games this season as opposed to dominating groups on a weekly foundation.

Napoli are the clear underdogs however will pressure Barca to work onerous for a reward.

Prediction: Napoli 1-2 Barcelona