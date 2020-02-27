How to watch and live stream Norwich v Leicester

Norwich are in determined want of factors as they battle to keep away from relegation however the Canaries are up towards it with high-flying Leicester the guests on Friday night time.

Daniel Farke’s aspect are rock-bottom of the Premier League and have only one win from their earlier 14 top-flight fixtures, leaving them seven factors adrift of security.

In the meantime, Leicester have been a shock package deal this season and at present sit third, six factors away from Chelsea however properly wanting Manchester Metropolis after their 1-Zero defeat to the reigning champions final outing.

The Foxes are experiencing a minor blip in kind with no victory of their final three – and no objectives of their previous two outings – however ought to have greater than sufficient firepower to finish that streak.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up every part you want to find out about how to watch the Norwich v Leicester sport on TV and on-line.

What time is Norwich v Leicester?

Norwich v Leicester will kick off at 8:00pm on Friday 28th February 2020.

What channel is Norwich v Leicester?

You’ll be able to watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Premier League and Principal Occasion from 7:30pm.

Sky prospects can subscribe to particular person channels for simply £18 per thirty days or add the whole sports activities package deal to their deal for simply £23 per thirty days.

How to live stream Norwich v Leicester

You’ll be able to watch the match with a Sky Sports activities day cross for £9.99, a week cross for £14.99 or a month cross for £33.99, all with out signing up to a contract.

NOW TV might be streamed by a pc or apps discovered on most good TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV can also be accessible by way of BT Sport.

Current Sky Sports activities prospects can live stream the sport by way of the Sky Go app on a wide range of gadgets.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com predicts…

Norwich are with out a win of their previous three league conferences with Leicester, and don’t look possible to break that run right here.

The Canaries haven’t scored from open play since New Yr’s Day and haven’t discovered the again of the web in any respect of their final three matches.

Jamie Vardy can also be enduring a barren stretch, with no Premier League purpose because the 3-1 defeat to Metropolis in December, however again the Leicester frontman to finish his drought at Carrow Street.

Prediction: Norwich 0-2 Leicester