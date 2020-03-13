How to watch and live stream Olympiakos v Wolves

Wolves journey to Athens this week for a behind-closed-doors Europa League conflict with Olympiakos.

The Premier League workforce has implored UEFA to cancel the match following the information that Olympiakos proprietor Evangelos Marinakis – who additionally owns Nottingham Forest – has contracted coronavirus.

Consequently, Arsenal – who performed Olympiakos within the final spherical – have postponed their scheduled Premier League recreation towards Manchester Metropolis which was due to go forward tonight.

Nonetheless, the Wolves recreation stays scheduled to happen.

Wolves shall be decided to get the job achieved in a ruthless method as they proceed to make waves on the continental scene.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up every thing you want to learn about how to watch the Olympiakos v Wolves recreation on TV and on-line.

What time is Olympiakos v Wolves?

Olympiakos v Wolves will kick off at 8:00pm on Thursday 12th March 2020.

What channel is Olympiakos v Wolves?

The sport shall be proven live on BT Sport 2.

There are a number of methods to get BT Sport. If you have already got BT Broadband, you possibly can add BT TV and Sport to your current contract from simply £15.00 per thirty days. You’ll be able to add the ‘Large Sport’ bundle for £40 per thirty days which incorporates all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports activities channels by way of a NOW TV move.

How to live stream Olympiakos v Wolves

You’ll be able to watch the match with a BT Sport month-to-month move with out signing up to a contract.

Common subscribers may stream matches by way of the BT Sport web site or BT Sport app on a wide range of units together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com predicts…

Wolves dispatched Espanyol within the first leg of the spherical of 32 with ease.

Diogo Jota has been in electrical type with six objectives and an help in three video games prior to a clean towards Brighton.

Olympiakos might have been massively lifted by a raucous, intimidating residence crowd and Wolves – for all they don’t need the fixture to be performed – will merely hope their class, their Premier League expertise shines by means of.

Prediction: Olympiakos 1-2 Wolves