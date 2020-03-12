How to watch and live stream PSG v Dortmund

Kylian Mbappe versus Erling Haaland appears like a match-up we may very well be seeing on repeat for the subsequent decade.

Their first encounter final month led to a 2-1 win for Dortmund over PSG, giving the Bundesliga facet a slender benefit going into the second leg.

Mbappe has missed coaching forward of the showdown and seems uncertain to be match for the conflict, that means Neymar – the PSG goalscorer within the first leg – will want to dig deep and encourage his crew on the Parc des Princes.

The sport will go forward behind closed doorways due to the coronavirus outbreak, however the depth will stay on the pitch with either side within the ‘chasing pack’ on the high desk of European soccer.

What time is PSG v Dortmund?

What time is PSG v Dortmund?

PSG v Dortmund will kick off at 8:00pm on Wednesday 11th March 2020.

What channel is PSG v Dortmund?

The sport can be proven live on BT Sport 3 from 7:15pm.

How to live stream PSG v Dortmund

You may watch the match with a BT Sport month-to-month cross with out signing up to a contract.

Common subscribers can even stream matches through the BT Sport web site or BT Sport app on quite a lot of units together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com predicts…

Haaland is solely the person of the second. His aim tally, his laser-accurate ending, his presence main the road has made his arguably probably the most feared striker on the planet proper now.

He leads the Champions League high scorer chart and has confirmed that nothing can faze him.

PSG are dominating France as soon as once more with 34 targets of their final eight video games throughout a number of home competitions.

Nonetheless, their season basically boils down to the massive European nights and Dortmund will really feel they’ve the firepower to match their hosts and come away with a ok end result on the evening.

Prediction: PSG 1-1 Dortmund