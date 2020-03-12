How to watch and live stream Rangers v Bayer Leverkusen

Rangers host Bayer Leverkusen in what might be one of many sporting occasions to be performed in entrance of an entire crowd within the UK.

The coronavirus outbreak has ravaged tournaments all over the world with a number of European leagues together with La Liga and Serie A shutting down for now.

Within the grand scheme of issues, the match end result feels irrelevant, however the Gers will likely be decided to placed on a present in entrance of their supporters with a spot within the quarter-finals on the road.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up every little thing you want to find out about how to watch the Rangers v Bayer Leverkusen sport on TV and on-line.

What time is Rangers v Bayer Leverkusen?

Rangers v Bayer Leverkusen will kick off at 8:00pm on Thursday 12th March 2020.

What channel is Rangers v Bayer Leverkusen?

The sport will likely be proven live on BT Sport three from 7:15pm.

There are a number of methods to get BT Sport. If you have already got BT Broadband, you’ll be able to add BT TV and Sport to your current contract from simply £15.00 per 30 days. You may add the ‘Large Sport’ package deal for £40 per 30 days which incorporates all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports activities channels by way of a NOW TV move.

How to live stream Rangers v Bayer Leverkusen

You may watch the match with a BT Sport month-to-month move with out signing up to a contract.

Common subscribers may also stream matches by way of the BT Sport web site or BT Sport app on a wide range of gadgets together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com predicts…

Rangers have confirmed themselves time and time in opposition to when up in opposition to ‘superior’ opponents within the Europa League.

Their league kind has nose-dived, however they continue to be a risk on the continent with victories over Porto, Lazio, Feyenoord and Braga amongst many extra on their checklist for 2019/20.

Nonetheless, Leverkusen seem to be one other step up in high quality given their league kind and the actual fact they sit on the outskirts of the Bundesliga title race in fifth.

Prediction: Rangers 1-2 Bayer Leverkusen