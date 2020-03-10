How to watch and live stream RB Leipzig v Tottenham

It seems like a case of Tottenham in opposition to the world proper now, however their remaining stars want to dig deep if they’re to progress within the Champions League.

If Jose Mourinho thought the absence of Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min was rotten luck, a season-ending damage for sparky new signing Steven Bergwijn has left Spurs on their knees.

Ben Davies can be out for the marketing campaign whereas Moussa Sissoko stays sidelined.

RB Leipzig maintain a 1-Zero benefit going into the second leg, that means the primary objective on this encounter could possibly be pivotal.

Mourinho has the know-how when it comes to knockout soccer on the continent – Spurs want it now greater than ever.

What time is RB Leipzig v Tottenham?

RB Leipzig v Tottenham will kick off at 8:00pm on Tuesday 10th March 2020.

What channel is RB Leipzig v Tottenham?

The sport might be proven live on BT Sport 2 from 7:00pm.

How to live stream RB Leipzig v Tottenham

Who will win? RadioTimes.com predicts…

Whereas Mourinho hasn’t had the specified impact on this Tottenham group since his arrival, you could have to sympathise together with his plight.

Assume Barcelona with out Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, suppose Man Metropolis with out Sergio Aguero and Kevin De Bruyne, suppose PSG with out Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

Spurs have confirmed themselves in Europe over the previous couple of seasons, even throughout instances of off-colour Premier League type, however this can be a bridge too far.

Prediction: RB Leipzig 1-1 Tottenham