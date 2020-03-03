How to watch and live stream Sheffield Wednesday v Man City

Manchester City are contemporary from victory in a single home, and now they’ve their eyes on one other prize forward of dealing with Sheffield Wednesday this week.

City beat Aston Villa 2-1 at Wembley to declare the League Cup for the fifth time in seven seasons on the weekend.

They might be lengthy gone within the title race, however City may nonetheless find yourself with a outstanding treble in the event that they add the FA Cup and Champions League to their cupboard this season.

Pep Guardiola is probably going to deploy a blended XI for the midweek showdown, with Phil Foden in competition following his man of the match show within the League Cup last.

Sheffield Wednesday face the unenviable job of making an attempt to shut down City’s attacking weapons however could also be boosted by the return of their very own.

Steven Fletcher scored 12 targets in 22 video games prior to a seven-week harm lay-off however after coming by a number of cameo appearances unscathed, he could also be prepared to lead the road from the beginning right here.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the whole lot you want to learn about how to watch the Sheffield Wednesday v Man City sport on TV and on-line.

What time is Sheffield Wednesday v Man City?

Sheffield Wednesday v Man City will kick off at 7:45pm on Wednesday 4th March 2020.

What channel is Sheffield Wednesday v Man City?

Followers can tune in to watch the sport without cost on BBC One from 7:30pm.

How to live stream Sheffield Wednesday v Man City

You may as well live stream the match through BBC iPlayer on a spread of units together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com predicts…

Man City would be the clear favourites in nearly any sport they participate in, we all know them, we all know what makes them tick, so let’s see what Wednesday have to deliver to the desk.

Garry Monk’s males are unpredictable, wildly unpredictable, having crushed promotion contenders Brentford, Nottingham Forest (4-Zero away) and Bristol City inside 4 video games to go third within the desk… earlier than shedding 5-Zero at house to Blackburn lower than a month later.

They lack fashion and identification and whereas Fletcher’s targets will steadily assist convert attracts to wins as Monk wrestles to get his squad again on observe, City shouldn’t battle to rack up a stable win.

Prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 1-3 Man City