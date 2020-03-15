How to watch and live stream Tottenham v Man Utd

UPDATE: Premier League matches have been suspended due to coronavirus

Manchester United are searching down Chelsea within the race for a top-four end however will want to see off the Blues’ London rivals Tottenham so as to sustain the tempo.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s facet are three factors adrift heading into the most recent spherical of fixtures however secured an excellent 2-Zero win over reigning champions Manchester Metropolis final weekend and now face a Spurs facet woefully out of shape.

Former United boss Jose Mourinho can’t purchase a win proper now, with Tottenham struggling FA Cup and Champions League exits throughout a run of six video games with no victory.

Spurs have dropped down to eighth and are in actual hazard of lacking out on European qualification altogether until a revival is sparked quickly.

What time is Tottenham v Man Utd?

Tottenham v Man Utd will kick off at 4:30pm on Sunday 15th March, 2020.

What channel is Tottenham v Man Utd?

You possibly can watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Soccer and Important Occasion from 4:00pm.

How to live stream Tottenham v Man Utd

Present Sky Sports activities clients can live stream the sport through the Sky Go app on a wide range of gadgets.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com predicts…

Man Utd are unbeaten in 5 Premier League video games, holding 4 clear sheets throughout that run as Solskjaer’s facet regularly chip away at their prime 4 rivals.

The Crimson Devils are wanting to safe consecutive away victories over Tottenham for the primary time since 2007, and they’ve a great opportunity this weekend.

Spurs are in dire straits proper now, with no facet having saved fewer clear sheets this time period whereas attackers Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Steven Bergwijn are all sidelined.

Prediction: Tottenham 0-2 Man Utd