How to watch and live stream Tottenham v Norwich

Tottenham are limping in the direction of the end line in 2019/20, however might nonetheless find yourself with silverware as they tackle Norwich for a spot within the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Spurs have misplaced back-to-back video games within the Premier League and failed to reap the benefits of Chelsea’s poor run of kind within the battle for a top-four place.

Jose Mourinho’s aspect have been severely hampered by the absence of Harry Kane and Son Heung Min however stay alive within the FA Cup and Champions League because the season approaches the enterprise finish.

Norwich appeared to be doomed earlier than the weekend however a shock victory over Leicester has all of the sudden sparked their season again into life.

They continue to be six factors adrift of security however as now we have seen on numerous events, some groups simply don’t know the way to surrender.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the pieces you want to find out about how to watch the Tottenham v Norwich recreation on TV and on-line.

What time is Tottenham v Norwich?

Tottenham v Norwich will kick off at 7:45pm on Wednesday 4th March 2020.

What channel is Tottenham v Norwich?

The sport received’t be proven on TV. It is going to be proven solely on-line, although it is possible for you to to forged the sport to your TV.

How to live stream Tottenham v Norwich

You too can live stream the match through BBC iPlayer on a variety of units together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com predicts…

Spurs are possible to rotate their XI round and any fringe gamers given an opportunity to shine will probably be determined to seize their alternative.

Extremely-rated teenager Troy Parrott will probably be on the bench for Spurs and might get some recreation time later within the tie.

Norwich will stick resolutely to Daniel Farke’s attacking philosophy in a bid to attain the following spherical, however they might give Spurs a scare if their rearguard holds agency in opposition to Spurs’ inevitably makeshift attacking line.

Prediction: Tottenham 2-1 Norwich (after additional time)