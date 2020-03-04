How to watch and live stream Tottenham v Norwich

Tottenham are limping in direction of the end line in 2019/20, however may nonetheless find yourself with silverware as they tackle Norwich for a spot within the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Spurs have misplaced back-to-back video games within the Premier League and failed to make the most of Chelsea’s poor run of type within the battle for a top-four place.

Jose Mourinho’s aspect have been severely hampered by the absence of Harry Kane and Son Heung Min however stay alive within the FA Cup and Champions League because the season approaches the enterprise finish.

Norwich appeared to be doomed earlier than the weekend however a shock victory over Leicester has all of the sudden sparked their season again into life.

They continue to be six factors adrift of security however as we have now seen on numerous events, some groups simply don’t know the way to hand over.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the whole lot you want to find out about how to watch the Tottenham v Norwich sport on TV and on-line.

What time is Tottenham v Norwich?

Tottenham v Norwich will kick off at 7:45pm on Wednesday 4th March 2020.

What channel is Tottenham v Norwich?

The sport received’t be proven on TV. Will probably be proven solely on-line, although it is possible for you to to forged the sport to your TV.

How to live stream Tottenham v Norwich

It’s also possible to live stream the match through BBC iPlayer on a variety of units together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com predicts…

Spurs are possible to rotate their XI round and any fringe gamers given an opportunity to shine shall be determined to seize their alternative.

Extremely-rated teenager Troy Parrott shall be on the bench for Spurs and may get some sport time later within the tie.

Norwich will stick resolutely to Daniel Farke’s attacking philosophy in a bid to attain the following spherical, however they may give Spurs a scare if their rearguard holds agency towards Spurs’ inevitably makeshift attacking line.

Prediction: Tottenham 2-1 Norwich (after additional time)