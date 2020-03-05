How to watch and live stream USA v England Lionesses in SheBelieves Cup

England’s Lionesses return to aggressive motion with an enormous SheBelieves Cup sport towards the USWNT.

Phil Neville’s squad loved a daring run in the Ladies’s World Cup however have since failed to recapture their sparkle.

The Lionesses’ poor run of kind started with their 2-1 defeat to USA on the World Cup and they’ve gained simply two of seven clashes since.

USA stay a relentless power and have gained 25 of their final 28 video games in all competitions and friendlies with simply three attracts and no defeats since mid-January 2019.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the pieces you want to find out about how to watch the USA v England sport on TV and on-line.

What time is USA v England?

USA v England will kick off at 11:45pm on Thursday fifth March 2020.

What channel is USA v England?

Followers can tune in to watch the sport free of charge on BBC Two from 11:40pm.

How to live stream USA v England

It’s also possible to live stream the match through BBC iPlayer on a spread of gadgets together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com predicts…

England appeared to be closing the hole on the USWNT going into the World Cup, however since Steph Houghton’s important missed spot-kick, issues simply haven’t fallen the Lionesses’ means.

They’ll have a degree to show in this one, however England go into the conflict as clear underdogs.

Celebrity Alex Morgan misses the event due to being pregnant, however Megan Rapinoe stays a talismanic determine for the US.

Prediction: USA 3-1 England