How to watch and live stream Watford v Liverpool

Liverpool journey to Watford on Saturday wanting to proceed their miraculous unbeaten run and prolong their lead on the prime of the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp’s facet are 22 factors away from reigning champions Manchester Metropolis, having slipped up simply as soon as this season – drawing away at Manchester United in October.

The Reds haven’t misplaced a league match since January 2019 and look all-but sure to clinch their first-ever Premier League title, however Watford are combating for survival and shall be a tricky nut to crack.

The Hornets have improved dramatically for the reason that appointment of Nigel Pearson however are nonetheless mired within the relegation zone and with out a win in 5 matches, so that they want a giant efficiency at Vicarage Highway.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up every part you want to learn about how to watch the Watford v Liverpool sport on TV and on-line.

What time is Watford v Liverpool?

Watford v Liverpool will kick off at 5:30pm on Saturday 29th February 2020.

What channel is Watford v Liverpool?

You may watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Premier League and Primary Occasion from 5:00pm.

Sky prospects can subscribe to particular person channels for simply £18 monthly or add the whole sports activities package deal to their deal for simply £23 monthly.

How to live stream Watford v Liverpool

You may watch the match with a Sky Sports activities day cross for £9.99, a week cross for £14.99 or a month cross for £33.99, all with out signing up to a contract.

NOW TV might be streamed via a pc or apps discovered on most good TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV can be out there by way of BT Sport.

Current Sky Sports activities prospects can live stream the sport by way of the Sky Go app on a wide range of units.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com predicts…

It’s arduous to see previous one other victory for champions-elect Liverpool, who may theoretically clinch the title at Goodison Park subsequent month.

Beneath Klopp, the Reds have scored extra Premier League objectives in opposition to Watford than some other facet and the Hornets are winless of their final eight conferences in opposition to this weekend’s opponents.

Victory for Liverpool can be their 19th consecutive league win, setting a brand new English prime flight report.

Prediction: Watford 0-2 Liverpool