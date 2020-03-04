How to watch and live stream West Brom v Newcastle

Newcastle followers will probably be determined for a powerful exhibiting within the FA Cup this week however face a troublesome take a look at towards Championship leaders West Brom.

The Magpies have failed to attain the final eight of both main home cup since 2006 and followers will demand a valiant push tonight.

Dwight Gayle may very well be the centre of consideration on the Hawthorns having starred on mortgage for the Baggies final season.

The striker bagged 23 targets in 39 Championship video games however proved too expensive to signal on a everlasting deal final summer season.

West Brom had been shocked on the weekend after a defeat to struggling Wigan, however stay six factors away from third-place Fulham as they seek out a return to the Premier League.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the whole lot you want to learn about how to watch the West Brom v Newcastle sport on TV and on-line.

What time is West Brom v Newcastle?

West Brom v Newcastle will kick off at 7:45pm on Tuesday third March 2020.

What channel is West Brom v Newcastle?

The sport gained’t be proven on TV. Will probably be proven completely on-line, although it is possible for you to to solid the sport to your TV.

How to live stream West Brom v Newcastle

You may also live stream the match by way of BBC iPlayer on a spread of units together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com predicts…

Away ties at main Championship groups are among the many trickiest fixtures to navigate.

So many Premier League groups have fallen at this hurdle, notably these within the decrease half, with negligible distinction in high quality and the second-tier aspect brimming with confidence.

Newcastle have struggled for targets in latest video games, they’ve failed to break groups down, and may very well be in for a stern take a look at right here.

Gayle has the knack of discovering the online towards Championship groups, and might do once more, however West Brom will really feel assured of nicking this one.

Prediction: West Brom 2-1 Newcastle