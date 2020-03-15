How to watch and live stream West Ham v Wolves

Wolves are eyeing Champions League qualification this season however want one other win towards West Ham to maintain tempo with their top-four rivals.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s males head into this weekend sixth within the Premier League, two factors behind Manchester United and 5 off Chelsea.

The Black Nation outfit are unbeaten of their final 5 outings and will probably be anticipated to overpower a West Ham aspect that has only one victory of their final 9 video games and sit 16th within the desk.

Nonetheless, the Hammers can take into account themselves unlucky to undergo slender defeats towards Manchester Metropolis, Liverpool and Arsenal in current weeks and have been a lot improved within the 3-1 win over Southampton final month.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up every little thing you want to learn about how to watch the West Ham v Wolves recreation on TV and on-line.

What time is West Ham v Wolves?

West Ham v Wolves will kick off at 2:00pm on Sunday 15th March, 2020.

What channel is West Ham v Wolves?

You’ll be able to watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Soccer and Foremost Occasion from 1:00pm/2:00pm.

Sky clients can subscribe to particular person channels for simply £18 monthly or add the whole sports activities bundle to their deal for simply £23 monthly.

How to live stream West Ham v Wolves

You’ll be able to watch the match with a Sky Sports activities day go for £9.99, a week go for £14.99 or a month go for £33.99, all with out signing up to a contract.

NOW TV might be streamed by a pc or apps discovered on most good TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV can be obtainable by way of BT Sport.

Current Sky Sports activities clients can live stream the sport by way of the Sky Go app on a wide range of units.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com predicts…

Wolves are one of the thrilling groups within the top-flight however have developed a fame for dropping factors towards lesser opposition, drawing at residence to Newcastle and Brighton whereas additionally shedding to Watford because the flip of the yr.

The Molineux outfit even have Europa League commitments to fear about so West Ham will see this as an ideal alternative to draw back from the relegation zone, though the Hammers have misplaced their final three Premier League matches towards Wolves and haven’t received back-to-back residence video games since September.

West Ham have misplaced probably the most factors from successful positions within the prime flight this season (22) whereas Wolves have received probably the most from shedding positions (21), so anticipate late drama if the house aspect take the lead.

Prediction: West Ham 1-1 Wolves