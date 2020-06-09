How to watch and stream Succession – Who’s in the cast and what’s it about?

In the house of simply two seasons, HBO comedy-drama Succession has develop into a world hit, engrossing followers with the wild story of a dysfunctional household who personal a strong media empire.

Peep Present co-creator Jesse Armstrong dreamt up the satirical sequence, which shares a equally darkish sense of humour with its Channel four predecessor and has earned common acclaim from TV critics.

If you need to discover out why Succession has racked up main wins at the BAFTAs, Golden Globes and Emmys, your timing couldn’t be higher as it lately turned out there to stream on-line – simply in time to get caught up earlier than season three.

Right here’s the place to watch HBO’s Succession…

How to watch Succession on-line

After an insufferable interval of absence, Succession is as soon as once more again on Sky streaming service NOW TV and will likely be staying put till seventh December 2020.

That provides you loads of time to get caught up on the antics of the Roy household, which is especially handy provided that the hotly anticipated third season is round the nook…

What’s Succession about?

The Roy household controls one in every of the greatest media corporations in the world, however when their ageing patriarch, Logan (Brian Cox), steps again from the household enterprise, his kids start competing to take his place.

Regardless of having some severe hang-ups and claims to the firm that modify wildly in legitimacy, all of them stay anticipating higher energy and ruthlessly try to strengthen their positions.

With this premise, Succession provides viewers an attractive inside take a look at a Murdoch-esque media empire, full with scheming and back-stabbing, whereas effortlessly strolling the tightrope between comedy and drama.

Who’s in the cast of The Succession?

Brian Cox (Medici: Masters of Florence) performs household patriarch Logan Roy, who’s pressured to step again from the firm he created due to age and well being issues.

His grownup offspring embody Jeremy Robust (The Gents) as power-hungry Kendall, Sarah Snook (Steve Jobs) as political fixer Siobhan, Kieran Culkin (Fargo) as immature man-child Roman and Alan Ruck (The Exorcist) as distant eldest son Connor.

Matthew MacFadyen (Quiz) additionally stars as Siobhan’s husband Tom, an govt at her father’s media firm, whereas Nicholas Braun (How to Be Single), J Smith-Cameron (Search Celebration) and Justine Lupe (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel) spherical out the cast as prolonged household and buddies.

How many seasons of Succession are there?

The primary two seasons of Succession can be found to stream on NOW TV, with a model new third outing anticipated for launch someday this yr.

The place is Succession filmed?

Most of Succession’s filming places are in New York, together with Manhattan, Lengthy Island and Brooklyn. Filming has additionally been carried out in New Mexico, New Jersey and even Eastnor Fortress, in England.

