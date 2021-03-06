How to Watch ‘And the Nominees Are…’ Panels With Writers Guild East

The Writers Guild of America, East is internet hosting their annual “And the Nominees Are…” Panels on March tenth, and Selection will host the livestreams.

The Comedy/Selection Collection Panel will happen at 10:00am PT / 1:00pm ET, whereas the Lengthy-Kind TV Film & Restricted Collection Panel will happen at 4:00pm PT / 7:00pm ET. Each might be streamed on Selection.com through the YouTube hyperlink beneath.

The Comedy/Selection Collection panel will characteristic the following nominees:

Kristen Bartlett (“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee”)

Alex Baze (“Late Night time With Seth Meyers”)

Jenny Hagel (“The Amber Ruffin Present,” “Late Night time with Seth Meyers”)

Michael Koman (“How To with John Wilson”)

Mike Pielocik (“Desus & Mero”)

The panel might be moderated by Selection‘s Cynthia Littleton.

Later in the day, the Lengthy-Kind TV Film & Restricted Collection Panel will characteristic the following nominees:

Alan Ball (“Uncle Frank”)

Ian Brennan (“Hollywood”)

Alexandra Cunningham (“Soiled John: The Betty Broderick Story”)

Scott Frank (“The Queen’s Gambit”)

Kara Holden (“Clouds”)

Shannon Houston (“Little Fires All over the place”)

Mike Makowsky (“Dangerous Training”)

Mark Richard (“The Good Lord Chook”)

Nick Santora (“Security”)

Dahvi Waller (“Mrs. America”)

The panel might be moderated by Slate’s Allegra Frank.

