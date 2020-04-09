How to watch Andrea Bocelli’s Easter Concert live

Right here’s one thing that’ll raise your spirits this Easter: Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli will carry out a solo live performance – titled Andrea Bocelli: Music For Hope – at Milan’s historic cathedral, Duomo di Milano, on Easter Sunday.

Though the general public gained’t be allowed to attend – due to coronavirus restrictions enforced by the Italian authorities – the live performance shall be live-streamed the world over.

“On the day by which we have a good time the belief in a life that triumphs, I’m honoured and completely satisfied to reply ‘Sì’ to the invitation of the Metropolis and the Duomo of Milan,” Bocelli stated forward of his efficiency.

“I imagine within the power of praying collectively; I imagine within the Christian Easter, a common image of rebirth that everybody – whether or not they’re believers or not – really wants proper now.”

How are you able to watch? Right here’s all you want to know.

How to watch the Andrea Bocelli Easter Concert

Bocelli’s efficiency shall be streamed live on his YouTube channel on Easter Sunday (12th April) from 6pm BST.

Or you’ll be able to watch it right here, beneath.

The live performance shall be filmed in Milan’s historic cathedral, Duomo di Milano.

“Thanks to music, streamed live, bringing collectively hundreds of thousands of clasped palms all over the place on the earth, we’ll hug this wounded Earth’s pulsing coronary heart, this excellent worldwide forge that’s purpose for Italian pleasure,” Bocelli stated.

“The beneficiant, brave, proactive Milan and the entire of Italy shall be once more, and really quickly, a profitable mannequin, engine of a renaissance that all of us hope for. It will likely be a pleasure to witness it, within the Duomo, throughout the Easter celebration which evokes the thriller of beginning and rebirth.”

Who else is enjoying with Andrea Bocelli?



Fab information for organ fanatics, Bocelli shall be accompanied on the keys by the cathedral’s organist Emanuele Vianelli.

Music set to be carried out consists of Ave Maria (Bach/Gounod) and Mascagni’s Sancta Maria.

Is Andrea Bocelli receiving a price for the live performance?

No, however Bocelli is asking individuals to donate to the Andrea Bocelli Basis, a charity presently serving to hospitals in Italy purchase the instrumentation and tools crucial to shield their medical workers.

The Andrea Bocelli Easter Concert is being live-streamed on YouTube from 6pm on Easter Sunday.

