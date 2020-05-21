How to watch Andrew Lloyd Webber musicals for free

Prolific stage director Andrew Lloyd Webber is bringing among the world’s greatest musicals on-line for followers in lockdown – and it’s utterly free.

His model new YouTube channel, titled The Reveals Should Go On, will stream a special stage manufacturing each Friday for the foreseeable future.

Initially, the brand new initiative was solely targeted on making Webber’s musicals accessible to the general public, together with Joseph and the Wonderful Technicolor Dreamcoat, Jesus Christ Celebrity, The Phantom of the Opera, Love By no means Dies, Evita and Cats.

Every present was accessible to stream for free for 48 hours, with some extra extras and the choice to donate to The Actors’ Fund, which helps performers who’re out of labor in the course of the COVID-19 disaster.

Now, The Reveals Should Go On will proceed, however with musicals past people who Webber has labored on, beginning with Rodgers and Hammerstein’s iconic favorite The Sound of Music, starring Carrie Underwood.

The Sound of Music will go reside on YouTube on Friday 22nd Might at 7pm BST and will probably be accessible to watch for free for 48 hours, earlier than being taken down. Good for some weekend leisure!

In case you’re trying for extra Webber content material, the composer can also be dropping a number of covers of common songs on his Twitter web page. In case you ever wished to discover out what Daft Punk’s Get Fortunate would sound like in a musical, right here’s your likelihood.

I am unable to rival your guitar enjoying, however I’ll rise to your problem! Listed here are 5 variations of Get Fortunate – ALW @nilerodgers #HomeIsWhereTheMusicIs pic.twitter.com/Po1i0zwnSr — Andrew Lloyd Webber (@OfficialALW) April 2, 2020

Not too long ago, The Nationwide Theatre introduced an identical programme with their Nationwide Theatre at Residence initiative, bringing the largest stage reveals to display screen. Every Thursday (from 7pm), they’ll be live-streaming a play on their YouTube channel for free.

This kicked off on Thursday 2nd April with a recording of One Man Two Guvnors, that includes Gavin and Stacey’s James Corden.

A brand new Andrew Lloyd Webber musical will probably be accessible each Friday from 7pm for free for 48 hours.