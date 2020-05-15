How to watch Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical Cats for free tonight

Consider musicals and, chances are high, you consider Andrew Lloyd Webber. Whether or not it’s Jesus Christ Famous person to Joseph, Phantom to Evita, his musical stamp is on an entire array of musical hits – together with Cats.

Cats is considered one of Lloyd Webber’s extra divisive productions – and no, we aren’t even together with the film in that. Now you’ll be able to determine what to make of it your self because it turns into free to watch this weekend.

The film might have been a complete bomb, however the haunting tune ‘Reminiscence’ is a well-liked tune in its personal proper, so possibly don’t write off the musical simply but.

How to watch Cats the musical

From 7pm on Friday, 15th Could you’ll be able to watch Cats on Youtube for free for 24 hours.

Comparable to the Nationwide Theatre at Dwelling scheme, Lloyd Webber has made his musicals accessible on the video platform for folks to view in lockdown.

Head over to Lord Webber’s The Reveals Should Go On Channel on Friday night time to watch it.

Lloyd Webber is releasing reside recordings of his musicals for free to stream throughout lockdown.

They’re accessible for a restricted time, however you can even purchase them afterwards with cash going to artwork charities and the NHS charities.

So what do you want to know?

How lengthy is Cats the musical?

Settle in for about 2 hours and 20 minutes. Possibly pour your self slightly one thing, get the popcorn and get comfortable.

If you would like to watch Cats this weekend the video is obtainable for 24 hours from 7pm 15th Could. You get 48 hours should you reside exterior the UK.

What Andrew Lloyd Webber musicals are streaming?

The Andrew Lloyd Webber Musicals have already been streaming. We’ve already had The Phantom of the Opera plus Love By no means Dies, Joseph and the Technicolour Dreamcoat and Jesus Christ Famous person.

You may nonetheless purchase all of those on the channel.

